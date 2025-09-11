 Chipotle plans its first Asian restaurant locations in Korea and Singapore
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Chipotle plans its first Asian restaurant locations in Korea and Singapore

Published: 11 Sep. 2025, 13:37
The Korean logo for Chipotle Mexican Grill [SPC GROUP]

The Korean logo for Chipotle Mexican Grill [SPC GROUP]

 
SPC Group confirmed Thursday that it will launch Chipotle Mexican Grill’s first Asian locations in Korea and Singapore next year.
 
The group’s affiliate Big Bite Company secured the exclusive rights to operate the U.S. food chain in the two countries after establishing a joint venture with Chipotle, called S&C Restaurants Holdings.
 

Related Article

Scott Boatwright, right, CEO of Chipotle Mexican Grill, and Hur Hee-soo, vice president of SPC Group, sign an agreement to establish a joint venture to operate Chipotle's business in Korea and Singapore. [SPC GROUP]

Scott Boatwright, right, CEO of Chipotle Mexican Grill, and Hur Hee-soo, vice president of SPC Group, sign an agreement to establish a joint venture to operate Chipotle's business in Korea and Singapore. [SPC GROUP]

 
This marks Chipotle’s first overseas expansion through a joint venture.
 
The locations for the first stores in Seoul and Singapore have not been disclosed yet.
 
Founded in 1993, Chipotle is a U.S.-based fast casual restaurant that specializes in burritos, burrito bowls, tacos and quesadillas. Chipotle does not use artificial colors, flavors or preservatives and allows customers to customize their toppings.
 
A Chipotle Mexican Grill store [SPC GROUP]

A Chipotle Mexican Grill store [SPC GROUP]

 
As of June 30, the chain operates over 3,800 branches across the United States, Canada, Britain, France, Germany, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates. Chipotle went public on the New York Stock Exchange in 2006 and was added to the S&P 500 index in 2011.
 
“We will recreate Chipotle’s fresh and healthy flavors locally and provide a unique dining experience while leading both domestic and global restaurant trends,” SPC Vice President Hur Hee-soo said in a statement.
 
Big Bite Company currently operates 32 Korean branches for the burger restaurant Shake Shack and 33 for the juice bar Jamba.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags chipotle spc group

More in Industry

BMW's Korean ‘fans’ will love its trailblazing try, says chief deisgner

Chipotle plans its first Asian restaurant locations in Korea and Singapore

McDonald's rolls out BTS TinyTAN Happy Meal toys

Olive Young to offer restrooms in stores as customers spend longer time shopping

Samsung Display eyes bolstering mobility portfolio with OLED solutions

Related Stories

Prosecutors indict SPC Group Chairman Hur Young-in

SPC Group to build $160 million Paris Baguette factory in Texas

31 flavors from another time

Paris Baguette opens bread factory in Johor, Malaysia

Prosecutors raid SPC Group headquarters on claims of unfair business practices
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)