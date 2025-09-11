Hanwha Aerospace partners with Britain's BAE for anti-jamming tech

Defense giant Hanwha Aerospace Co. announced on Thursday that it has partnered with Britain's BAE Systems to integrate BAE's advanced global positioning system (GPS) technology into its precision-guided weapon system, featuring anti-jamming capabilities.Under the agreement, Hanwha will integrate BAE Systems' GPS and anti-jamming solutions into the Korean firm's Chunmoo multiple launch rocket system, known as the Deep Strike Capability system overseas.Hanwha said the envisioned development will enhance the system's operational reliability in highly contested electronic environments, noting that BAE's related technologies have already been verified by various members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization."The purpose of this cooperation with BAE Systems is to secure advanced electronic warfare protection technology to protect our guided weapon systems," said Lee Boo-whan, who leads Hanwha's precision guided munition division."Based on a technological advantage to counter electronic warfare threats, we will strengthen our position in the global market," he added.Yonhap