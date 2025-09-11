McDonald's rolls out BTS TinyTAN Happy Meal toys
Published: 11 Sep. 2025, 12:49
McDynamite news for BTS fans — McDonald's rolled out limited edition dolls for K-pop boy band BTS's official characters, TinyTAN, for its Happy Meal set, the fast-food franchise said Thursday.
A total of 14 figurines — two for each of the seven BTS members — have been designed for the latest collaboration.
Each member's doll has a Playback Edition with costumes worn during BTS's 2021 advertisement with McDonald's and the Encore Edition with outfits with a McDonald's logo.
One doll comes with each Happy Meal order. Customers can choose which doll they want. Sales of the Playback Edition began Thursday. The Encore Edition will go on sale starting Oct. 2. The dolls will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis and stores that sell out will stop sales early.
In addition to the dolls, each Happy Meal order automatically donates 50 won (4 cents) to the Ronald McDonald House Charities Korea.
"Happy Meals are iconic menu items of McDonald's that give little doses of happiness in everyday lives," said a McDonald's representative. "We will continue our efforts to deliver joy, even after the TinyTAN mini figurines, with Happy Meals and toys."
