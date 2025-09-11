 McDonald's rolls out BTS TinyTAN Happy Meal toys
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

McDonald's rolls out BTS TinyTAN Happy Meal toys

Published: 11 Sep. 2025, 12:49
A poster for the collaboration betwen fast food chain McDonald's and K-pop boy band BTS's official character TinyTAN [MCDONALD'S KOREA]

A poster for the collaboration betwen fast food chain McDonald's and K-pop boy band BTS's official character TinyTAN [MCDONALD'S KOREA]

 
McDynamite news for BTS fans — McDonald's rolled out limited edition dolls for K-pop boy band BTS's official characters, TinyTAN, for its Happy Meal set, the fast-food franchise said Thursday.
 
A total of 14 figurines — two for each of the seven BTS members — have been designed for the latest collaboration.
 

Related Article

 
Each member's doll has a Playback Edition with costumes worn during BTS's 2021 advertisement with McDonald's and the Encore Edition with outfits with a McDonald's logo.
 
One doll comes with each Happy Meal order. Customers can choose which doll they want. Sales of the Playback Edition began Thursday. The Encore Edition will go on sale starting Oct. 2. The dolls will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis and stores that sell out will stop sales early.
 
In addition to the dolls, each Happy Meal order automatically donates 50 won (4 cents) to the Ronald McDonald House Charities Korea.
 
"Happy Meals are iconic menu items of McDonald's that give little doses of happiness in everyday lives," said a McDonald's representative. "We will continue our efforts to deliver joy, even after the TinyTAN mini figurines, with Happy Meals and toys."

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags BTS TinyTAN McDonald's K-pop collboration

More in Industry

McDonald's rolls out BTS TinyTAN Happy Meal toys

Olive Young to offer restrooms in stores as customers spend longer time shopping

Samsung Display eyes bolstering mobility portfolio with OLED solutions

ICE officers at dawn

Police probe KT after subscribers targeted in mass small-payment fraud

Related Stories

McDonald's sells 1.2 million BTS nugget meals

BTS fans are purpling McDonald's most purple meal ever

10-McNugget BTS Set to drop at McDonald's soon

BTS's 'Butter' debuts at No. 3 on U.K. Official Singles Chart

'BTS Set' officially launches at McDonalds
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)