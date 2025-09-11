 Samsung Display eyes bolstering mobility portfolio with OLED solutions
Samsung Display eyes bolstering mobility portfolio with OLED solutions

Published: 11 Sep. 2025, 10:50
The photo shows Samsung Display’s newly unveiled “digital cockpit” at IAA Mobility 2025. [YONHAP]

Samsung Display will continue efforts to expand its mobility portfolio amid growing demand for organic light-emitting diode (OLED) solutions in self-driving vehicles, a senior company official has said.
 
Lee Joo-hyung, who heads the firm's mobile display business, made such remarks during a business conference Wednesday at the IAA Mobility 2025, Europe's largest mobility trade show, underway in Munich, Germany.
 

"Display is emerging as the connecting point between automobiles and people, as well as a digital platform amid the development of self-driving, software-defined vehicles," Lee said.
 
He added, "OLED displays will create various values as key infrastructure for future mobility, identifying surrounding objects by combining with artificial intelligence, while offering safe driving solutions through deep learning."
 
In particular, the Samsung official said the company is opening more possibilities for consumers through its slidable, bendable and rollable display solutions.
 
Lee added that Samsung Display will continue to support its clients in developing infotainment systems by allowing them to test the company's new technologies and products in a way similar to "assembling Lego blocks."
 
Citing data compiled by industry tracker Omdia, Samsung Display said the global market for mobility OLEDs was estimated at $880 million last year, with the volume projected to reach $4.8 billion by 2030. Samsung Display accounted for 55.9 percent of the market last year.
 

Yonhap
