Hanwha Aerospace partners with Britain's BAE for anti-jamming tech

Firms to face fines for multiple data breaches, incentives for boosting security

Samsung's Taylor plant progress hit by visa jitters after Georgia raid

Two days after denial, KT admits that 5,561 subscribers were hacked

Related Stories

All eyes on Korean chip giants as U.S. Senate boosts tax credits for semiconductor plants

Samsung to secure $6 billion U.S. subsidy for Taylor plant and beyond

In chips, the patent war is hot and Korea isn't winning

In global chip race, it comes down to the technology

Samsung Electronics granted $4.7B in CHIPS Act subsidy from U.S. Commerce Department