When the sun sets on Frieze, Samcheong-dong comes alive with art, music and champagne

As seen in 'KPop Demon Hunters': Leeum hosts exhibit on iconic 'tiger and magpie' images

For Eythos, Frieze proves art fair logistics is an art form all its own

Related Stories

Frieze House Seoul to open inaugural exhibition

Frieze and KIAF organizers ready to make 'big statement' for art events' third edition

Emerging artists explore identities and bodies through queer perspectives at Frieze Seoul

No idea what to see at Frieze or Kiaf? Here's what to watch for during Seoul's biggest art week.

Seoul's biggest art week returns with gallery-packed Kiaf and Frieze set to open Sept. 3