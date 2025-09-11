K-Royal Culture Festival to take over Seoul's royal palaces and Jongmyo Shrine in October
Published: 11 Sep. 2025, 15:48
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
The fall edition of the K-Royal Culture Festival is set to take place from Oct. 8 to 12 across Seoul’s four major palaces and Jongmyo Shrine.
The biannual event, now in its 11th year, is hosted by the Korea Heritage Service’s Royal Palaces and Tombs Center and the Korea Heritage Agency.
The festival offers traditional performances, exhibitions and hands-on programs across the Gyeongbok, Changdeok, Deoksu and Changgyeong palaces and the shrine, all located in the central Seoul area.
From Oct. 8 to 9, visitors dressed in hanbok (traditional Korean dress) can stroll through Gyeongbok Palace and observe craftspeople demonstrating traditional techniques, such as sewing, embroidery and gold leaf decorations. There will also be a talk on the craftsmanship behind hanbok and performances on court dance, ganggangsullae (traditional Korean circle dance) and pansori (traditional Korean music).
From Oct. 8 to 12, Changgyeong Palace will hold pottery programs in which participants 60 years and older can experience traditional horticulture. Performances reenacting royal life in the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) and nighttime guided tours are set for Oct. 11 and 12.
Children can enjoy hands-on programs at Deoksu Palace from Oct. 11 to 12 and learn about royal court etiquette and traditional crafts.
Guided tours of the Secret Garden at Changdeok Palace will take place from Oct. 8 to 12. There will also be hands-on programs and exhibitions running through the same period that highlight the lives of women of the royal court.
Historical lectures and traditional ritual music performances will be held at Jongmyo Shrine from Oct. 9 to 12. In another program, visitors can explore the shrine’s buildings and learn about the architecture from Oct. 11 to 12.
More information about the K-Royal Culture Festival’s events can be found on the website or Instagram channel (@royalculturefestival_official). Some programs require reservations and can be made on Ticketlink and Creatrip.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)