100 Days of the Lee administration: Time for results people can feel (KOR)

President Lee Jae Myung marks his 100th day in office. Elected in a snap vote after the Dec. 3 martial law crisis and the impeachment that followed, he moved quickly. With no transition committee, he took office the day after the election, worked to normalize an emergency state, and set out to steady a battered economy. His first executive order launched an emergency economic task force, and the government issued nationwide shopping coupons to spur consumption.The toughest early test was the U.S.–Korea tariff negotiation. Seoul agreed to invest $350 billion in the United States and to a mutual tariff rate of 15 percent. Details remain to be settled, but officials are credited with blocking additional openings in agriculture and livestock. Diplomacy has been steady, from a Korea–U.S. summit to a Korea–Japan meeting that reaffirmed trilateral cooperation. Live cabinet broadcasts and town halls signaled a willingness to communicate.The first 100 days of a presidency often shape a term. Franklin D. Roosevelt set the template. Entering the White House amid the Great Depression, he won passage of 76 bills in his first 100 days. Banking and securities reforms, farm price supports, a regional power authority, and large public works laid the New Deal’s foundation and helped restore jobs and output.With this milestone reached, Lee must deliver outcomes that households can feel. Statistics Korea reported a record employment rate in August, yet youth employment continued to decline for a 16th consecutive month. Labor force participation for people in their 60s now exceeds that of those in their 20s, and the number of 30-somethings not seeking work hit a record. Even so, the government’s jobs task force held its first meeting only on Sept. 10.Lee has cast himself as a centrist pragmatist. Words alone will not suffice. The supermajority Democratic Party has prioritized measures that please hard-line supporters, such as prosecution reform and special counsel bills, rather than bread-and-butter legislation. While Lee says “business drives growth,” the ruling party is advancing Commercial Act changes and the Yellow Envelope Bill that companies oppose. Hopes for bipartisanship after Lee met party leaders faded when Democratic chief Jung Chung-rae delivered a combative floor speech the next day.Above all, the administration needs tangible gains in daily life. Will housing prices, still rising despite loan curbs, cool under new supply measures? Will support for artificial intelligence translate into growth and youth jobs? Cooperation must move beyond slogans. Institutional fixes are needed, including constitutional reform to disperse presidential power. External risks can surface at any time, as shown by the detention of Korean workers in Georgia. Lee’s pledge of “competent pragmatism” will be proven only by how these tests are met.이재명 대통령이 취임 100일을 맞았다. 12·3 비상계엄과 대통령 탄핵 여파 속에 치러진 조기 대선에서 당선된 이 대통령으로선 숨 가쁘게 달려왔을 것이다. 인수위원회도 없이 선거 이튿날 임기를 시작해 국가 비상 상황을 정상화하고 무너진 민생 경제를 일으켜 세워야 했기 때문이다. 대통령 1호 행정명령으로 비상경제점검 TF를 가동하고, 내수 진작을 위해 전 국민 대상 소비쿠폰을 지급한 것도 그 일환이었다.가장 큰 관문으로 꼽히던 한·미 관세 협상은 대미 3500억 달러 투자와 상호관세율 15%로 합의를 이뤘다. 아직 세부 협상이 마무리되진 않았지만, 농축산물 추가 개방을 막아내는 등 비교적 선방했다는 평가를 받고 있다. 한·미 정상회담과 그에 앞선 한·일 정상회담을 통해 한·미·일 공조를 다지는 등 외교 행보도 무난하게 소화했다. 사상 첫 국무회의 생중계와 대통령 주재 타운홀 미팅 같은 파격적이고 적극적인 소통 의지도 보여줬다.‘대통령의 첫 100일’은 집권 기간 리더십의 성패를 가늠하는 시기로 꼽힌다. 미국 프랭클린 루스벨트 대통령이 이 시간의 중요성을 각인시킨 정치가다. 대공황으로 실업과 불황이 극심했던 상황에서 백악관에 입성한 그는 취임 직후 100일 동안 의회의 협조를 이끌어내 76개 법안을 통과시켰다. 긴급은행법·증권법 같은 각종 법률과 농산물 가격 안정책, 낙후 지역 전기 공급을 위한 개발공사 설립, 대규모 공공사업을 통한 실업 해소 정책 등 뉴딜 정책의 초석이 이 시기에 마련됐다. 덕분에 미국 경제는 대공황 이전 수준까지 회복했고 실업률도 낮아졌다. 오늘날 미국 민주당의 이념적 기반과 지지층도 이때 형성됐다는 평가가 많다.이처럼 중요한 취임 100일을 보낸 이 대통령은 이제부터 국민이 체감할 수 있는 성과를 보여줘야 한다. 통계청이 발표한 8월 고용 동향에 따르면 고용률이 역대 최대를 찍었지만 청년 취업은 16개월째 감소세다. 경제활동 참가율에서도 60대가 20대를 앞지르는 등 고용 시장은 늙어가고 있다. 구직 활동을 하지 않는 30대도 8월 기준 역대 최고치를 기록했다. 그런데도 새 정부의 일자리 전담 TF 회의는 어제 처음 열렸다.취임 초기부터 이 대통령은 중도 실용 노선을 표방해 왔다. 하지만 말에 그쳐서는 소용이 없다. 거대 여당인 더불어민주당은 민생 살리기보다 검찰 개혁과 특검법 개정안 등 강성 지지층을 만족시키는 법안 처리에 치중하는 모양새다. 이 대통령 스스로 “경제 성장의 중심은 기업”이라고 했지만, 국회에서는 여당 주도로 기업이 우려하는 상법 개정안과 노란봉투법안이 줄줄이 통과됐다. 이 대통령과 여야 대표 간 회동에서 협치의 기대가 조성되는 듯했으나 바로 다음 날 정청래 민주당 대표의 국회 연설로 분위기가 무너져 버렸다. 여권이 이런 강성 노선을 계속 고수할 경우 실용적 성과를 낼 수 있을지 의문이다.무엇보다 민생 분야에서 뚜렷한 성과를 내야 한다. 대출 규제에도 상승세를 이어온 집값이 정부의 공급 대책으로 진정될지, 인공지능(AI) 산업 육성과 혁신이 성장과 청년 일자리 창출로 이어질지 국민은 주시하고 있다. 협치 역시 구호에 그쳐선 안 된다. 대통령에게 집중된 권력 구조를 분산하는 개헌 같은 제도적 보완이 필요하다. 미국 조지아주 한국인 직원 구금 사태에서 보듯 대외 변수도 언제든 불거질 수 있다. 이런 난제들에 제대로 대응할 때 비로소 이재명 정부가 표방한 ‘유능한 실용주의’가 현실로 증명될 것이다.