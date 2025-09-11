Library (KOR)

During the hot summer, I often found myself visiting the Chuncheon City Library near my home. It was my first time there since the facility opened eight years ago. The building, surrounded by low wooded hills, offered a striking design and cool, open interiors that made reading comfortable. I was struck by the large number of older patrons, which reminded me of the importance of cultural spaces, such as libraries, in enhancing the quality of life for seniors.My first memory of a university library dates back to 1987, when I began my studies. I remember the disappointment. Though the collection was extensive, students had no direct access to the shelves. Instead, we had to sift through endless index cards, locate bibliographic information and file a request to borrow books. In comparison to that era, today’s university libraries have evolved into comprehensive academic and cultural centers. They house vast collections, digital databases and spaces that support a variety of scholarly activities. Even so, I have always been drawn to the science section, where shelves are lined with works that have shaped the field.Scientists are often avid readers. Newton, Einstein and Darwin each left behind personal collections numbering in the thousands, which were later donated to libraries for preservation. James Clerk Maxwell, who unified electromagnetism, had a reading list filled with works by predecessors such as Fourier, Newton and Poisson. Newton himself once said that to see further one must stand on the shoulders of giants — a phrase that still resonates in the quiet stacks.There is something irreplaceable about the scent of books and the soft rustle of pages. Choosing a volume and sitting down feels like beginning a conversation with a great scientist of the past. Generative artificial intelligence, with its ability to process and present knowledge from enormous datasets, has become another companion in my pursuit of learning. It opens new dimensions of access to information. Yet when I follow etymologies through lines of text or trace the relationships between concepts, I feel my own awareness sharpen in a way no machine can replicate.One modest wish for retirement is to live in a neighborhood where a library like Chuncheon’s is just a walk away.무더운 올여름, 종종 집 근처 춘천시립도서관에 갔다. 8년 전 신축 개관한 후론 처음이었다. 얕은 야산에 둘러싸인 멋진 디자인의 건물에 시원스러운 내부 공간은 독서에 집중하기에 더없이 쾌적했다. 이용객 중 실버 세대의 비중이 큰 점도 인상적이었다. 도서관을 비롯한 문화 공간의 확대가 노령층의 삶의 질에 중요하다는 생각이 들었다.1987년 입학한 대학의 도서관에 크게 실망했던 기억이 난다. 방대한 장서량에 직접 접근도 못 한 채, 목록 카드함을 일일이 뒤져 서지정보를 찾고 대출을 신청했던 불편한 경험 말이다. 그때와 비교하면 요즘의 대학 도서관은 풍부한 장서와 온갖 전자정보에 더해, 다양한 학술 활동도 가능한 복합 학술문화 공간이 되었다. 그럼에도 도서관에서 필자가 주로 찾는 곳은 과학 관련 장서들이 집중적으로 비치된 서가였다.과학자들은 다독가인 경우가 많다. 뉴턴·아인슈타인·다윈 등 위대한 과학자들이 사후 남긴 수천~수만 권의 방대한 개인 장서들은 도서관에 기증되어 소중히 보관되고 있다. 전자기학을 집대성한 맥스웰의 학부 도서대출 목록에는 푸리에·뉴턴·푸아송을 포함한 쟁쟁한 선배 과학자들의 저서가 가득했다. 뉴턴의 말마따나 멀리 보기 위해선 ‘거인들의 어깨’ 위에 서야 하는 법이다.서가를 거닐며 맡는 책의 향기, 책장을 펼칠 때의 사각거림이 좋다. 책을 골라 자리에 앉으면 선배 과학자와 대화가 시작된다. 방대한 문헌을 학습해 정보를 제시하는 생성형 인공지능(AI)도 든든한 동반자다. AI로 인해 지식 섭렵의 새로운 차원이 열리는 시대다. 그럼에도 곰삭은 책 냄새 속에 문장 속 어원을 따라가고 개념과 개념의 관계를 추적하며 새로운 사유의 깊이를 더해갈 때, 인식과 자각의 주체로서 나를 느낀다. 걸어갈 거리에 멋진 도서관이 자리잡은 동네에 사는 것이 은퇴 후의 소박한 소망이다.