BoA and TVXQ team up for first Japanese soundtrack collaboration
Published: 11 Sep. 2025, 16:14
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Singer BoA and boy band TVXQ are set to collaborate for the first time on a Japanese soundtrack, agency SM Entertainment said Thursday.
The song, titled “Anatawo Kazoete,” a ballad and which roughly translates to “counting you,” is part of the ABC television drama series, the translated title of which is “Even if all love comes to an end."
The show is scheduled to premiere on Oct. 12 at 10:15 p.m.
The song’s release date will be revealed later.
“I’ve worked alongside TVXQ for over 20 years, and I’m thrilled to finally release a collaboration track with them,” BoA said in a statement. “I believe the song will evoke a unique emotion that only BoA and TVXQ can deliver.”
“It’s been a while since I last participated in a Japanese drama soundtrack, and I’m even more excited because I get to collaborate with BoA,” TVXQ member U-Know Yunho said. “We put our hearts into the recording so that it would fully express our charms.”
“It’s a great honor to finally collaborate with BoA. This duet song highlights each of our parts in special ways, and I hope many people will sing along with us,” TVXQ member Max Changmin said.
