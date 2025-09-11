 G-Dragon to release 'Übermensch' world tour concert film
G-Dragon to release 'Übermensch' world tour concert film

Published: 11 Sep. 2025, 09:41
A still image of G-Dragon's upcoming live concert film “G-DRAGON IN CINEMA [Ubermensch].” [GALAXY CORPORATION]

G-Dragon is bringing his latest world tour to the big screen. 
 
The concert film “G-DRAGON IN CINEMA [Übermensch]” will premiere worldwide on Oct. 29, the singer's agency Galaxy Corporation announced Thursday. 
 

The film captures the launch of his Übermensch world tour in Goyang, Gyeonggi, and showcases performances from 11 Asia-Pacific cities, including Tokyo, Bulacan, Osaka, Macau and Sydney. The tour is set to continue in North America and Europe.
 
Onstage, G-Dragon delivers a set list spanning his career — from early tracks like “Heartbreaker” (2009) to signature hits “Crooked” (2013) and “Who You?” (2013) along with comeback anthems “Power” and “Home Sweet Home.” The film also features guest appearances by Taeyang, Daesung and CL.
 
Produced by CJ ENM, CJ 4DPLEX and ScreenX Studio, the concert film will screen in ScreenX, 4DX and Ultra 4DX formats. Galaxy Corporation, an AI-driven entertainment company, provided technological support.
 
Main poster of G-Dragon's upcoming live concert film “G-DRAGON IN CINEMA [Ubermensch].” [GALAXY CORPORATION]

A newly released poster shows G-Dragon standing alone on stage, absorbing the cheers of the crowd. The image underscores his presence as one of K-pop’s most influential solo artists.
 
“G-DRAGON IN CINEMA [Übermensch]” will open in more than 50 countries on Oct. 29, offering audiences a chance to relive the energy of his third world tour on the big screen.

BY YIM SEUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
