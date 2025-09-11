Twice's Chaeyoung to release first full-length album on Friday
Published: 11 Sep. 2025, 09:41
- YIM SEUNG-HYE
Chaeyoung of Twice is ready to debut as a solo artist with her first full-length album “LIL FANTASY vol.1” on Friday.
Chaeyoung is the fourth member of Twice to debut as a solo artist, following Nayeon, Jihyo and Tzuyu. According to her agency JYP Entertainment, it's been a decade since Chaeyoung has appeared on Mnet’s audition program “Sixteen" (2015), building a reputation for her distinct artistry within one of the world’s leading K-pop groups.
The album consists of 10 tracks and the title track is “Shoot (Firecracker).” Chaeyoung took part in writing every track and directed the album’s visual concept, according to JYP Entertainment. The record includes “Avocado” featuring Gliiico, “Band-Aid,” “Girl,” “Ribbons” featuring Sumin and Jibin of Y2K92, “Downpour” featuring Gliiico, “BF,” “Shadow Play,” “My Guitar” and the CD-only track “Lonely Doll Waltz.”
Chaeyoung said through the agency that the album title reflects a world of her own making. “‘LIL FANTASY’ is the name of the small world inside me. By adding ‘vol.1,’ I wanted to say this story will continue in different directions,” she explained.
“LIL FANTASY vol.1” will be available on major streaming platforms on Friday at 1 p.m.
