'KPop Demon Hunters' singer Andrew Choi finds redemption — and spotlight — through Jinu

'Love Untangled' hits No. 1 on Netflix non-English movies chart

Netflix film 'The Great Flood,' starring Kim Da-mi, Park Hae-soo, to be released Dec. 19

In '3670,' a gay North Korean defector embraces identities with eye on the future

Related Stories

'Yak' on the block: Jongno pharmacies post 10% rise in sales in 2024

Foreigners of the LGBTQIA+ community in Korea find it harder to be themselves

Hammering Man's Christmas

Golden year romance: Matchmaking event in central Seoul takes on challenge of senior loneliness

Jongno police aim to stamp out crime with tourist education program