Soprano Sumi Jo to perform in Cairo to celebrate 30th anniversary of Korea-Egypt ties
Published: 11 Sep. 2025, 15:23
- SHIN MIN-HEE
World-renowned soprano Sumi Jo is set to perform in Cairo, Egypt, on Friday at 8 p.m. to celebrate the nation's 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Korea, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said Thursday.
Jo will perform alongside the Cairo Symphony Orchestra at the Cairo Opera House’s Main Hall.
It is Jo’s first performance in Egypt. She is set to sing gagok (original Korean vocal music) as well as opera arias.
Also commemorating the diplomatic milestone is a special exhibition highlighting ham, a traditional Korean wooden box of gifts sent by a groom to his bride before a wedding. Titled “What We Hold Together,” the exhibition is being held at the Museum of Islamic Art in Cairo through Sept. 28.
