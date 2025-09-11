 Soprano Sumi Jo to perform in Cairo to celebrate 30th anniversary of Korea-Egypt ties
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Music & Performance

print dictionary print

Soprano Sumi Jo to perform in Cairo to celebrate 30th anniversary of Korea-Egypt ties

Published: 11 Sep. 2025, 15:23
Poster for Sumi Jo's concert with the Cairo Symphony Orchestra in Egypt slated for Sept. 12. [MINISTRY OF CULTURE, SPORTS AND TOURISM]

Poster for Sumi Jo's concert with the Cairo Symphony Orchestra in Egypt slated for Sept. 12. [MINISTRY OF CULTURE, SPORTS AND TOURISM]

 
World-renowned soprano Sumi Jo is set to perform in Cairo, Egypt, on Friday at 8 p.m. to celebrate the nation's 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Korea, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said Thursday.
 
Jo will perform alongside the Cairo Symphony Orchestra at the Cairo Opera House’s Main Hall.
 

Related Article

 
It is Jo’s first performance in Egypt. She is set to sing gagok (original Korean vocal music) as well as opera arias.
 
Also commemorating the diplomatic milestone is a special exhibition highlighting ham, a traditional Korean wooden box of gifts sent by a groom to his bride before a wedding. Titled “What We Hold Together,” the exhibition is being held at the Museum of Islamic Art in Cairo through Sept. 28.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags sumi jo egypt concert

More in Music & Performance

Soprano Sumi Jo to perform in Cairo to celebrate 30th anniversary of Korea-Egypt ties

Musical theater star apologizes for unregistered talent agency operations

What is techno music? For these DJs, a religion and an art.

'Maybe Happy Ending' returns to Korea for 10th anniversary

Lady Gaga named artist of the year at MTV's Video Music Awards

Related Stories

Korean soprano Sumi Jo launches her own international singing competition

Korean tenor Lee Ki-up takes third in Sumi Jo International Singing Competition

Soprano Sumi Jo to receive prestigious France's cultural honor

Soprano Sumi Jo dreams big and shines spotlight on rising talent

Classical competition JoongAng Music Concours opens applications for 50th round
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)