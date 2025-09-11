 Streaming platfrom Tving apologizes for likeness in its drama poster with Chinese film
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 11 Sep. 2025, 14:05
Poster for Tving's upcoming drama series ″Dear X,″ left, and a poster for a 2017 Chinese remake of Japanese thriller hit ″The Devotions of Suspect X″ (2008), right [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Streaming platform Tving apologized for the apparent likeness in its poster for the upcoming drama series "Dear X" to a poster from a 2017 Chinese remake of the Japanese thriller hit "The Devotions of Suspect X" (2008).
 
"We realized the resemblance of the launching poster for 'Dear X' to one of our references, and we immediately halted using the poster," Tving said on Wednesday. "We sincerely apologize for failing to recognize this during our production process."
 

"Dear X" is an upcoming drama series, set for an exclusive release on Tving on Nov. 6, based on a Naver Webtoon series of the same title. Actor Kim You-jung will portray the lead.
 
The poster was released earlier this month with Kim staring through a paper cut in the shape of a large letter "X." This image displayed a direct likeness to the Chinese rendition of "The Devotions of Suspect X," which showed the Chinese actor looking through the cut "X" letter.
 
"We will take precautions so that such incidents do not occur again in the future," Tving said.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Tving poster plagiarism

