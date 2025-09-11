Brazilian ambassador highlights value of partnership with Korea at Independence Day event in Seoul
Published: 11 Sep. 2025, 14:30
- LEE SOO-JUNG
Brazilian Ambassador Marcia Donner Abreu said Wednesday that Brazil and Korea have plenty of expertise and capabilities to work together in fields from climate change and food security to digital innovation.
During her opening remarks at the Brazilian Independence Day celebration held in central Seoul, the ambassador noted that “Brazil values its partnership with Korea.”
“Brazil sees Korea as a partner for advancing political dialogue, economic diversification, cooperation in science and technology and resilient infrastructure,” Abreu said.
“As pledged by [Brazilian] President Lula da Silva and [Korean President] Lee Jae Myung in their first meeting last June, may the bonds between Brazil and Korea and our common endeavors and partnership for a better world continue to flourish in years to come.”
Brazil celebrated its 203rd anniversary of its independence from Portuguese colonial rule in 1822.
