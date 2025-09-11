Foreign Minister Cho, U.S. deputy national security adviser discuss Korean detainees in Georgia, visa system improvements
Published: 11 Sep. 2025, 15:56
Foreign Minister Cho Hyun met with Andy Baker, U.S. deputy national security adviser, on Wednesday to discuss the detention of Korean nationals in the state of Georgia and ways to improve the visa system.
During the meeting, held during Cho’s visit to the United States, the minister conveyed the deep shock felt by the Korean public over the recent detention case, according to the Foreign Ministry. Cho noted that while the incident could have escalated into a major diplomatic crisis, both countries responded with swift and creative crisis management, turning the situation into an opportunity to enhance institutional cooperation.
Cho confirmed that the United States was taking the necessary steps to resolve the case and proposed launching a Korea-U.S. working group to focus on systemic improvements, including the creation of a new visa category to prevent similar occurrences in the future.
Baker expressed strong agreement, according to the Foreign Ministry, noting that while major Korean investments initiated under the Trump administration are now materializing, the current U.S. visa system has not adequately supported these developments. He welcomed the incident as a meaningful turning point and pledged to advance follow-up discussions through bilateral consultations.
Cho also suggested using upcoming multilateral forums — including the UN General Assembly in September and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju in October — as opportunities to coordinate high-level diplomatic schedules between the two countries.
Cho emphasized the importance of achieving further progress in key areas such as nuclear energy, shipbuilding and advanced technologies.
Baker expressed support and stated that the U.S. administration would continue to dedicate more time and resources to strengthening the Korea-U.S. alliance.
Both sides discussed the ongoing industrial transformation involving the integration of advanced technologies and manufacturing, agreeing on the need to bolster bilateral supply chain cooperation.
Baker highlighted Korea as the ideal partner to help the United States fill critical gaps in capacity, assets and technology, expressing optimism for closer collaboration.
They also exchanged views on regional and global issues, including North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s recent visit to China and the war in Ukraine.
Cho reiterated President Lee Jae Myung’s vision of the United States serving as a “peacemaker” and Korea as a “pacemaker” in efforts to maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula and called for continued close cooperation.
Baker said the United States remains open to meaningful dialogue with North Korea and emphasized the importance of fostering a conducive environment for such talks, according to the Foreign Ministry.
