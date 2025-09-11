'Workers are not criminals': Seoul's foreign minister meets Rubio to discuss Koreans' release

Lee Jae Myung administration nominates Roh Jae-heon as ambassador to China

Korean workers detained in ICE raid to leave U.S. on charter flight at noon Thursday

Brazilian ambassador highlights value of partnership with Korea at Independence Day event in Seoul

Japanese and Chinese nationals among those detained during Georgia ICE raid

Georgia governor assures Korean firms of state's invulnerability to U.S. election uncertainties

LG Energy sends top HR executive to U.S. to secure release of detained employees

Dismay, but also reflection, in Korean community following LG-Hyundai factory raid in Georgia

LG Energy Solution to market Tesla-like 'dry coating' technology by 2028