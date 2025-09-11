Thai envoy urges greater public awareness of foreign workers' hardships

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Korea is the second-largest country for Thai immigrants. Why do Thai people prefer Korea over other destinations?

One of the reasons is that the pay gap is very high between Korea and Thailand, maybe five times. The wage is quite high per year for both legal and undocumented workers. And Korea is not too far away, it's only a six-hour flight. Between Thailand and Korea, there was also a 90-day visa-free exemption for visitors from both countries. Maybe that's another reason.

What social issues should be addressed regarding illegal workers?

I think the laws should be enforced against both employers and employees, legal or illegal. I fully agree with law enforcement agencies. For new visitors, immigration is working to improve the process. For workers, another issue is accidents. About two percent of our workers have been in accidents. It’s preventable. It's an issue that spoke to my heart.

I’ve had painful visits to workers severely hurt — limbs cut off, fingers smashed. Way too many. We receive hotline calls every week. Many get sick without insurance.

What improvements are needed in Korean society for foreign workers?

Awareness raising among the public is very important, in Korea and in other countries with foreign workers. There are many ways to raise awareness of diversity — organizing festivals, promoting understanding through media and interviews like this. It’s important for leaders and the public to learn more about differences in culture.

Any advice for Thai workers?

Learning Korean is very important for our workers, as it is for workers from all countries. They need to communicate effectively with their employers, understand their rights, familiarize themselves with the workplace rules and adapt to life in Korea. It’s also a requirement for E-9 workers who want to transition to E-7-4 visas.

Korea's stricter immigration enforcement and K-ETAs have become a source of controversy among Thais. What improvements are needed?

It means the system should be able to request more information — financial statements, bank statements or other assets that visitors may have — to prove they have the means to visit Korea and not engage in illegal work. It’s better not to issue K-ETA approval than to allow them to travel and be denied entry later.

Many who are denied are neither illegal workers nor illegal visitors — some are social influencers, actors, artists — and they get denied entry into Korea. They become very discontented, and sometimes they go on social media and create a feeling of “ban Korea.” I want to lessen that. It’s not good for Korea or Thailand.

In terms of bilateral relations, what are the biggest areas of cooperation now?

Thailand and Korea have a lot of potential. Thailand is the second-largest economy in Southeast Asia. Korea is one of the world’s top powerhouses, No. 4 in Asia in terms of GDP. One of my priorities is to promote trade and investment between our two countries. I call it "3P." The first P is promoting trade and investment; the second P is the protection of Thai nationals, including consular services; and the third P is partnership in soft power.

Korea and Thailand are currently negotiating a bilateral Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) to deepen economic and trade relations. Could you share more about that?

We just finished the sixth round in July. Hopefully, we’ll have a conclusion to announce during the APEC Economic Leaders' Week from October to November. Our EPA covers 10 areas of the digital economy and trade, including technical barriers, standards and mobility of experts. Generally, we would welcome increased trade. Korea, Thailand and Asean are key components of supply chains — bilateral between Korea and Thailand and regional and global supply chains.

Some Korean companies think Thailand’s auto and EV sectors are dominated by Chinese and Japanese firms. What's your view?

There are already 400 Korean companies in Thailand. LG, Samsung and Posco have been there for a long time. In Thailand, we give equal opportunities to all investors. We are the largest automotive production hub in Southeast Asia, number 10 in the world. Korean vehicles are very strong and well-made, with a growing reputation. I see no reason Korea cannot compete in Thailand.

Foreign banks face strict rules to operate in Thailand. Can Korean banks enter Thailand?

Kakao Bank has received a license to operate a virtual bank. We also encourage Korean banks to return, as many businesses want Korean financial services. There used to be Korean banks in Thailand. One possible way is joint ventures first, offering specialized services for Korean investors.





We recently saw border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia. What lessons can we learn, and what role can Korea play?

Boundaries must be demarcated. We have made progress through our Joint Boundary Committee (JBC). This recent incident was initiated by Cambodia, leading to Thai soldiers being injured by landmines and artillery fire, which is against international law. Talks are ongoing with Cambodia, through Asean-chaired ceasefire negotiations and our General Border Committee. Korea can contribute to peace by promoting dialogue and subsequently assisting in demining operations.

Thai food is relatively well known in Korea, but today you’ve introduced lesser-known dishes.

These three foods — som tam, sai krok Isan and khao niao — are from the same region, Isan. My favorite Thai food, if I had to choose one, is som tam. It is very healthy, rich in vitamins, and helps break down protein. For instance, som tam is a well-balanced meal because it has protein, vitamins, minerals and a lot of fiber.

Is Isan cuisine well-known in Thailand?

Many Isan people migrated to major cities in Thailand, including Bangkok, and abroad for economic reasons, so they are very hard-working individuals. They brought with them their food to major cities in Thailand and all over the world, including Korea.

Related Article Thai restaurant Zaab E Lee lives up to its name with authentic spread

Thai pop stars in K-pop are very popular. What does this mean for you?

That is the hallmark of our soft power and unofficial diplomacy. Thailand is not just about som tam and green curry — it is also about contemporary arts and young people’s creativity in drama, music and content.

What motivated you to become a diplomat?

It was first suggested by my father. He was a general in the Thai Army engineering corps and worked under General Kriangsak Chamanan, a war hero of the Korean War who later became Thailand’s prime minister. Although my father did not come to Korea for the war, our families became very close.

How do you find life in Korea?

Very different. Here I live alone with my staff, unlike in Washington , where — as the ambassador to the United States — I was with my wife. I spend more time with the community. We now have several Thai organizations, including the Thai Association and the Thai Women’s Council, and we are planning to establish a Thai Cultural Council. We are also working on a “Thai Town” project in Dongdaemun to attract Thai businesses and restaurants.

Thailand is a famous tourist destination. Do you recommend any hidden gems for Koreans?

Many Koreans are familiar with Chiang Mai, Bangkok and Phuket. However, there are lesser-known places, such as the Three Whale Rock in the northeastern jungle, or the Naka Cave in Bueng Kan Province. Personally, I recommend the War Cemetery in Kanchanaburi Province, with the Death Railway bridge over the River Kwai. It’s both beautiful and historic.