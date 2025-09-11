Trump reportedly halts Koreans' repatriation to suggest they could help train U.S. workforce
Published: 11 Sep. 2025, 09:21 Updated: 11 Sep. 2025, 09:57
The Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump asked American authorities to delay the repatriation of over 300 detained Korean nationals in Georgia so they could remain and help train the U.S. workforce.
A ministry official briefed reporters at the Korean Embassy in Washington on Wednesday saying that Trump had advised U.S. authorities to suspend the deportation process temporarily.
Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly discussed the matter during a meeting.
“Minister Cho met with Secretary Rubio this morning and was told that President Trump had directed U.S. authorities to halt the deportation procedures,” the ministry official said. “Trump reportedly emphasized that the detained Korean nationals were skilled workers and suggested they either remain in the United States to contribute to training the American workforce or be returned to Korea depending on Seoul’s stance.
"Many of the detainees were exhausted and in shock, and Cho recommended that they first return to Korea and later be allowed to return to work if necessary. The U.S. side said it would respect Korea’s position and proceed with repatriation.”
The delay had previously been attributed to a disagreement among U.S. agencies over whether detainees should be transported to the airport in handcuffs.
The ministry official dismissed that explanation and said Trump had personally intervened.
“President Trump instructed U.S. agencies to transport the detainees without restraints such as handcuffs, in accordance with the Korean government’s strong request,” the official said. “This decision reflects the close bond formed between the two leaders [President Lee Jae Myung and Trump] during their successful summit, and the consistency with which the Korean government has maintained its stance on the matter.
"The Foreign Ministry would continue to work closely with U.S. authorities until all Korean nationals are safely repatriated."
The workers remain in U.S. custody, caught in a tangle of legal and diplomatic questions stemming from a raid conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement last week.
The operation targeted Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution’s joint battery plant under construction in Ellabell, Georgia, and resulted in the detention of 475 foreign nationals, more than 300 of whom are Korean.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
