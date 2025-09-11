'Workers are not criminals': Seoul's foreign minister meets Rubio to discuss Koreans' release
Published: 11 Sep. 2025, 10:04
WASHINGTON — Foreign Minister Cho Hyun met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday to request that detained Korean workers in Georgia be allowed to leave the United States without physical restraints, such as handcuffs.
“Our citizens came to the United States to contribute to the revival of U.S. manufacturing by transferring technology and know‑how,” Cho said during the meeting at the White House. “The Korean people experienced deep shock upon seeing how the workers were taken into custody.
"These workers are not criminals. We need the U.S. government’s special attention and support to ensure they face no disadvantages when they revisit the United States in the future.”
The statement appears to contradict remarks made by U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Monday.
"The detained Koreans would be deported after most were detained for ignoring removal orders, while a few had engaged in other criminal activity and will face the consequences," Noem said.
Noem's comments indicate that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security views the Korean workers as undocumented immigrants who were illegally employed under visa types that do not allow labor activity, such as the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) or B-1 short-term business visas. Some are also suspected of additional criminal offenses.
The workers remain in U.S. custody, caught in a tangle of legal and diplomatic questions stemming from a raid conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement last week. The operation targeted Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution’s joint battery plant under construction in Ellabell, Georgia, and resulted in the detention of 475 foreign nationals, more than 300 of whom are Korean.
Cho’s request that the workers be allowed to leave the United States without physical restraints came shortly before their voluntary departure — originally scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday — was abruptly delayed.
The Korean government had planned to transport the workers to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport using buses it had arranged, where a chartered Korean Air flight was on standby.
But the plan unraveled after it became apparent that vehicles operated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) might be used instead. If ICE transported the workers, they could have been handcuffed during the ride, in accordance with standard enforcement protocols.
From the perspective of U.S. authorities, the Korean workers are individuals who have admitted to violating immigration law, making them subject to official deportation procedures.
During the meeting, Cho proposed creating a bilateral working group between the Korean Foreign Ministry and the U.S. State Department to discuss ways to prevent similar incidents in the future. He suggested this could include exploring the creation of a new visa category.
"[Rubio said that President Trump] understands Koreans' sensitivity of the matter, and [that Trump] positively views Korea's investment and role in revitalizing the U.S. economy and manufacturing," the ministry said. "[He said] President Trump had instructed [him] to swiftly conduct consultations and take steps to ensure things will materialize according to the Korean side's wishes if possible. And he called for cooperation on quick follow-up measures."
Cho and Rubio also discussed follow-up measures to the Korea-U.S. summit on Aug. 25 and agreed to release a formal summary of the meeting’s outcomes soon to facilitate the implementation of related initiatives.
Rubio said Washington will explore possible options after an internal review, according to the Foreign Ministry.
Cho also raised the issue of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s visit to China and reaffirmed South Korea’s intention to act as a “pacemaker,” referencing comments made by President Lee Jae Myung.
Rubio emphasized Washington's openness to dialogue with Pyongyang and its commitment to maintaining close cooperation with South Korea toward that end.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KANG TAE-HWA [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)