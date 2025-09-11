Prime minister says Korea 'positively' considering joining trans-Pacific trade pact

Trump reportedly halts Koreans' repatriation to suggest they could help train U.S. workforce

'Workers are not criminals': Seoul's foreign minister meets Rubio to discuss Koreans' release

Related Stories

Trump reportedly halts Koreans' repatriation to suggest they could help train U.S. workforce

North Korea blasts Rubio's 'rogue state' remarks in first criticism of new Trump administration

U.S. Secretary of State and NATO chief highlight need for strong defense allies and fair burden sharing

Korean foreign minister to hold 1st talks with Rubio in Munich this weekend

Top diplomats of South Korea, U.S. hold first phone call since Trump's inauguration