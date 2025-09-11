Gangwon's Gangneung forecast to receive much-needed rain over weekend amid severe drought
11 Sep. 2025
Gangneung in Gangwon, which has been suffering from severe drought, is expected to receive long-awaited rainfall this weekend, with up to 120 millimeters (4.72 inches) of heavy autumn rain forecast across the country.
“As moisture flows in ahead of a low-pressure system, rain will begin in the central and western regions on Friday afternoon and gradually spread nationwide,” said Gong Sang-min, an analyst at the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), at a regular briefing on Thursday.
The eastern coast of Gangwon, which has seen little rainfall in recent months, is expected to receive between 20 and 60 millimeters of rain, with more than 80 millimeters possible in the northern part of the region.
The heaviest rainfall is expected from early Saturday morning through the afternoon, when warm air from the south clashes with cold air from the north, leading to intense downpours accompanied by thunder, lightning and strong gusts.
The KMA forecasts precipitation of around 30 millimeters per hour in the central regions, including southern Gyeonggi, Gangwon and South Chungcheong, where some areas may record over 120 millimeters of rain.
Gangneung, in particular, is likely to receive its first significant rainfall in months. A small low-pressure system developing over the East Sea is expected to trigger northeasterly winds, bringing rain to the east coast. Rainfall in the area may last around nine hours, with peak intensity reaching up to 10 millimeters per hour.
“This small low-pressure system over the East Sea will pull cold air toward the eastern coast, leading to rainfall in the region,” Gong explained. “We may finally see the rain that residents have been hoping for.”
Drought persists, despite rainfall
While other parts of Korea experienced extreme flooding during the summer, the eastern part of Gangwon, including Gangneung, saw very little rain. Many rain clouds formed over the Yellow Sea failed to cross the Taebaek mountain range. In August, Gangneung received just 41.1 millimeters of rain — one-seventh of the average 292.9 millimeters for the month.
The Obong Reservoir, a major source of drinking water for Gangneung residents, has dropped to 11.7 percent of its capacity as of 2 p.m. Thursday, the lowest on record. In response, the Environment Ministry and Gangneung city government have decided to temporarily use poorer quality water from a diversion channel linked to the Doam Dam, with test releases scheduled to begin on Sept. 20 due to the urgency of the current situation.
Although the upcoming rain is unlikely to end the drought entirely, it is expected to provide some relief and help prevent the worst-case scenario. However, due to variations in the development and trajectory of the low-pressure system, precipitation amounts could range widely between 20 and 60 millimeters.
“This is certainly the rain many have been waiting for,” said Woo Jin-gyu, another KMA official. “But we can’t say for sure whether a single round of rain will be enough to resolve the drought. Every additional millimeter will make a difference, and we at the KMA are hoping for as much rain as possible.”
Due to the rain, daytime temperatures nationwide are expected to drop below 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) on Friday and Saturday. But temperatures will rise again after the rain clears on Sunday, reaching the high 20s to around 30 degrees. The weather is expected to fluctuate as high- and low-pressure systems alternately pass over the peninsula.
BY CHON KWON-PIL
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
