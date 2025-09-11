 Sejong University to host international student fair for study and work
Sejong University to host international student fair for study and work

Published: 11 Sep. 2025, 17:51 Updated: 11 Sep. 2025, 17:53
Education agents and officials from universities engage in conversation at a university workshop on Aug. 21 at Sejong University. The university will hold a job and university admissions fair for international students on Sept. 25. [YOON SEUNG-JIN]

Sejong University announced Thursday that it will hold a job and university admissions fair for international students on Sept. 25.
 
Celebrating its sixth anniversary, the International Student Fair for Study and Work will take place at Sejong University’s campus in Gwangjin, eastern Seoul. Although hosted at Sejong University, the fair is open to all international students for free.  
 

With the goal of standardizing systems for international students, the fair will provide information about college admission, employment and entrepreneurship.
 
The event will run recruitment-linked programs, consultation for college admission and entrepreneurship, mock interviews and international education forums.  
 
Applications are available on the event’s Linktree page (https://linktr.ee/isf_official).  
 
The Korea JoongAng Daily’s K-campus, a platform that offers information about campus life and careers in Korea, will be running a booth to promote its service.
 
An official poster for Sejong University's International Student Fair for Study and Work [SEJONG UNIVERSITY]

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
