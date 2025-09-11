 Seoul city opens resume applications for its international job fair
Seoul city opens resume applications for its international job fair

Published: 11 Sep. 2025, 13:13
An image for the 2025 Seoul Job Fair for Internationals [SCREEN CAPTURE]

An image for the 2025 Seoul Job Fair for Internationals [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
The Seoul city government has begun accepting resumes for its 2025 Seoul Job Fair for Internationals, allowing job seekers to schedule interviews for the upcoming event in November.  
 
A total of 45 companies are set to participate in the job fair, which will be held on Nov. 20 at Setec Hall 1 in Gangnam District, southern Seoul. More companies can be added in the future.  
 



 
All foreign nationals interested in getting a job in Korea are welcome to attend.  
 
Of the 45 companies set to attend, 32, such as Dentium, Hotel HDC and Shinhan Life, will be hiring international job seekers through on-site job interviews. Others, such as K-campus, the International Vaccine Institute and Hanwha Foodtech, will also be attending to offer mentoring and to introduce services and opportunities relevant to foreigners in Korea.
 
Positions open for hiring are listed on the job fair website, and job seekers can apply for on-site job interviews by submitting their resumes by Nov. 19.  
 
Apart from job interviews, participants will be able to listen to special lectures offering information about getting a job in Korea at the job fair.  
 

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
