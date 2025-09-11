 Kim, Xi reached 'important common understanding' during last week's talks in Beijing
Published: 11 Sep. 2025, 09:41
Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un take a walk at the Kumsusan State Guesthouse in Pyongyang on June 21, 2019, in this photo released by the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency. [YONHAP]

The leaders of North Korea and China have reached "important common understanding" on bilateral ties, and regional and global issues during the recent talks in Beijing, state media reported Thursday, citing a key Chinese parliamentary official.
 
Zhang Qingwei, a vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, made the remark at the reception held by the North Korean Embassy in Beijing on Monday, the Rodong Sinmun, the North's main newspaper, reported.
 

The reception took place to celebrate the 77th anniversary of North Korea's founding on Sept. 9, 1948. The event was also held after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un traveled to Beijing last week to attend China's military parade.
 
Kim held his first bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping last Thursday, where they affirmed their commitment to traditionally friendly ties. The talks came in an apparent effort to restore bilateral relations seen as cooled amid the North's deepening military alignment with Russia.
 
The North's newspaper quoted Zhang as saying that Xi and Kim "reached an important common understanding" during the talks after having in-depth discussions on bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues of their mutual interests.
 
At the reception, North Korean Ambassador to China Ri Yong-nam said North Korea is willing to consistently develop and deepen its relations with China regardless of how the international situation changes, according to the Rodong Sinmun.
 
In a congratulatory message to Kim on the North's national founding anniversary, Xi told Kim that China is ready to strengthen strategic communication with Pyongyang, the North's state media reported Wednesday.

Yonhap
Kim, Xi reached 'important common understanding' during last week's talks in Beijing

