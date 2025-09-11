NIS reports China trip enhances Kim Ju-ae's position as successor
Published: 11 Sep. 2025, 15:59 Updated: 11 Sep. 2025, 17:38
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's daughter Kim Ju-ae has strengthened her position as a likely successor by accompanying her father on his recent trip to China, according to South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) on Thursday.
Park Sun-won of the liberal Democratic Party and Lee Seong-kweun of the conservative People Power Party, who serve as floor leaders of the National Assembly’s Intelligence Committee, told reporters that the NIS delivered this assessment in a closed-door briefing.
"Kim Ju-ae stayed at the North Korean Embassy during the trip, refrained from going out, and boarded the special train early to avoid media exposure," the NIS reported. "Despite this, she secured enough of the revolutionary narrative needed to cement her standing as a leading successor."
"Accompanying her on the trip was part of completing the narrative of succession. We analyze the visit as a step in building the storyline for a hereditary power transfer," the agency added.
Rep. Lee said that during the briefing, lawmakers asked whether Kim has other children.
"There are various rumors that [other] children have disabilities or are studying abroad, but the NIS does not consider those claims credible," he said. "If they were studying abroad, it would be impossible to completely conceal their existence, so the NIS does not see overseas study as very likely."
The NIS also reported that Kim Jong-un appears to be in stable health.
"He managed to complete the entire schedule without any major issues," the agency said. "He does sometimes sweat excessively due to morbid obesity or breathe heavily when climbing stairs, but most indicators, such as heart rate and blood pressure, are within the normal range."
The NIS noted that Pyongyang has taken significant steps to prevent the exposure of the biometric data of Kim and his daughter.
"We observed that they stayed at the embassy, used special aircraft to transport event materials and waste and took other measures to minimize exposure," it said.
Finally, the NIS said Kim likely views the visit as a diplomatic win.
"He appears to believe the trip was a significant success, as he was able to project an image of solidarity among North Korea, China and Russia, and present himself as a leader of a normal state," the agency said.
