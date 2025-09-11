 NIS reports China trip enhances Kim Ju-ae's position as successor
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

NIS reports China trip enhances Kim Ju-ae's position as successor

Published: 11 Sep. 2025, 15:59 Updated: 11 Sep. 2025, 17:38
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his daughter, Ju-ae, attend the inauguration ceremony for the Wonsan-Kalma coastal tourist zone on June 24 in this image provided by the state-run Korean Central Television on June 26. [KOREAN CENTRAL TELEVISION]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his daughter, Ju-ae, attend the inauguration ceremony for the Wonsan-Kalma coastal tourist zone on June 24 in this image provided by the state-run Korean Central Television on June 26. [KOREAN CENTRAL TELEVISION]

 
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's daughter Kim Ju-ae has strengthened her position as a likely successor by accompanying her father on his recent trip to China, according to South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) on Thursday.
 
Park Sun-won of the liberal Democratic Party and Lee Seong-kweun of the conservative People Power Party, who serve as floor leaders of the National Assembly’s Intelligence Committee, told reporters that the NIS delivered this assessment in a closed-door briefing.
 

Related Article

 
"Kim Ju-ae stayed at the North Korean Embassy during the trip, refrained from going out, and boarded the special train early to avoid media exposure," the NIS reported. "Despite this, she secured enough of the revolutionary narrative needed to cement her standing as a leading successor."
 
"Accompanying her on the trip was part of completing the narrative of succession. We analyze the visit as a step in building the storyline for a hereditary power transfer," the agency added.
 
Rep. Lee said that during the briefing, lawmakers asked whether Kim has other children. 
 
"There are various rumors that [other] children have disabilities or are studying abroad, but the NIS does not consider those claims credible," he said. "If they were studying abroad, it would be impossible to completely conceal their existence, so the NIS does not see overseas study as very likely."
 
Kim Ju-ae, daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, is seen accompanying her father in Beijing, China, on Sept. 2 in this photo provided by the state-run Korean Central News Agency. [KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY]

Kim Ju-ae, daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, is seen accompanying her father in Beijing, China, on Sept. 2 in this photo provided by the state-run Korean Central News Agency. [KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY]

 
The NIS also reported that Kim Jong-un appears to be in stable health. 
 
"He managed to complete the entire schedule without any major issues," the agency said. "He does sometimes sweat excessively due to morbid obesity or breathe heavily when climbing stairs, but most indicators, such as heart rate and blood pressure, are within the normal range."
 
The NIS noted that Pyongyang has taken significant steps to prevent the exposure of the biometric data of Kim and his daughter. 
 
"We observed that they stayed at the embassy, used special aircraft to transport event materials and waste and took other measures to minimize exposure," it said.
 
Finally, the NIS said Kim likely views the visit as a diplomatic win. 
 
"He appears to believe the trip was a significant success, as he was able to project an image of solidarity among North Korea, China and Russia, and present himself as a leader of a normal state," the agency said.
 
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and heads of foreign delegations arrive to attend a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the end of World War Two, in Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China, on Sept. 3. Photo provided by Kremlin pool. [EPA/YONHAP]

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and heads of foreign delegations arrive to attend a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the end of World War Two, in Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China, on Sept. 3. Photo provided by Kremlin pool. [EPA/YONHAP]



This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags north korea kim jong-un kim ju-ae successor authoritarian regime

More in North Korea

NIS reports China trip enhances Kim Ju-ae's position as successor

North Korean media report on Belarusian leader's message, but no mention of his wish to visit Pyongyang

Kim, Xi reached 'important common understanding' during last week's talks in Beijing

North Korea opens new two-story beer pub in Rason in bid to attract tourism

North reportedly conducted purge of spies in 2019 after failed SEAL mission: U.S. gov't

Related Stories

Kim Ju-ae not North Korea's next leader, DP lawmaker asserts

Kim Ju-ae being groomed to lead a brutal regime

Kim Ju-ae's appearance in Beijing suggests North Korean ruler's daughter in succession mix

Succession in sight? Kim's daughter Ju-ae in spotlight as North's leader visits China.

North Korean first lady's absence from public eye not unusual: NIS report
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)