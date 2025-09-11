North Korean media report on Belarusian leader's message, but no mention of his wish to visit Pyongyang

North Korea's state media reported Thursday that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has sent a congratulatory message to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on the country's founding anniversary, but made no mention of his expression of an intent to visit Pyongyang.According to Lukashenko's office, the president said in the message that he is "ready" to visit North Korea at the earliest convenient time to strengthen bilateral ties. The message was sent to celebrate the 77th anniversary of the North's national founding on Sept. 9, 1948.But the North's official Korean Central News Agency and the Rodong Sinmun, the North's main newspaper, did not mention Lukashenko's expression of his hope to visit Pyongyang in their reports Thursday.Kim was seen having a brief conversation with Lukashenko when they attended China's military parade on Sept. 3.Belarus is one of the few countries with which North Korea has sought economic cooperation amid the tight international sanctions the country faces. Belarus has been supportive of Russia's war against Ukraine, while North Korea has supplied weapons, military equipment and troops to support Moscow.Yonhap