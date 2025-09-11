 North Korean media report on Belarusian leader's message, but no mention of his wish to visit Pyongyang
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North Korean media report on Belarusian leader's message, but no mention of his wish to visit Pyongyang

Published: 11 Sep. 2025, 10:50
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attends an expanded format meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Minsk, Belarus, on June 27. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attends an expanded format meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Minsk, Belarus, on June 27. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
North Korea's state media reported Thursday that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has sent a congratulatory message to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on the country's founding anniversary, but made no mention of his expression of an intent to visit Pyongyang.
 
According to Lukashenko's office, the president said in the message that he is "ready" to visit North Korea at the earliest convenient time to strengthen bilateral ties. The message was sent to celebrate the 77th anniversary of the North's national founding on Sept. 9, 1948. 
 

Related Article

 
But the North's official Korean Central News Agency and the Rodong Sinmun, the North's main newspaper, did not mention Lukashenko's expression of his hope to visit Pyongyang in their reports Thursday.
 
Kim was seen having a brief conversation with Lukashenko when they attended China's military parade on Sept. 3.
 
Belarus is one of the few countries with which North Korea has sought economic cooperation amid the tight international sanctions the country faces. Belarus has been supportive of Russia's war against Ukraine, while North Korea has supplied weapons, military equipment and troops to support Moscow.

Yonhap
tags North Korea Belarus Alexander Lukashenko

More in North Korea

North Korean media report on Belarusian leader's message, but no mention of his wish to visit Pyongyang

Kim, Xi reached 'important common understanding' during last week's talks in Beijing

North Korea opens new two-story beer pub in Rason in bid to attract tourism

North reportedly conducted purge of spies in 2019 after failed SEAL mission: U.S. gov't

Kim says North Korea's 'absolute' status cannot be reversed on founding day

Related Stories

Kim Jong-un congratulates Lukashenko on seventh term, North Korean state media reports

Belarusian delegation to visit North Korea for economic talks

North Korea holds economic talks with Belarus, hopes for 'vibrant' cooperation, KCNA says

North Korean leader's powerful sister calls for 'veracity and frankness' from Belarus following summit report

North Korean foreign minister vows to expand relations with Belarus

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)