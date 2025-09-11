After 'Derpy' welcome, Lee goes for straight talk at 100-day press conference
Published: 11 Sep. 2025, 19:48
President Lee Jae Myung marked his 100th day in office on Thursday with a marathon press conference — and a pop culture twist. Reporters arriving at the Blue House's state guest house were given pin badges featuring Derpy, the tiger from Netflix’s hit animated series "KPop Demon Hunters," a nod from the presidential office to its focus on communication.
Lee, wearing the same blue-striped tie he debuted in at his symbolic inauguration in August, fielded 22 questions over two and a half hours, offering blunt takes on national security, nuclear energy and the media.
Like his press conference on his 30th day in office in July, Lee sat just 1.5 meters (5 feet) away from reporters, without a separate podium. He opened by reading a five-minute statement before joking, “It must feel awkward for you to clap. Please don’t clap. No one ordered you to.”
“When I watched White House press conferences in the United States, I noticed that no one points to reporters — the person with the loudest voice just asks the question. Let’s not do that here,” he added.
He began a question and answer session by randomly selecting cards or calling on reporters. The presidential press corps selected key questions in advance, organized by topic: the economy and livelihoods; politics; foreign affairs and security; and social and cultural issues.
Lee’s trademark bluntness was on display. Arguing for easing military tensions between the two Koreas, Lee said, “I am not calling for easing tensions because [I am] pro-North. I am doing it because it is necessary for the South Korea's security, economy and the livelihoods of our people.”
On nuclear power expansion, he said, “Let’s be frank. Even if we start [building nuclear plants] now, it would take 10 years just to maybe finish them. Is that really a solution? Wind and solar can be built in one or two years — that’s the direction we should go. Why build more nuclear plants?”
Speaking about fake news, he said, “My son still can’t find a job because some people falsely reported that he got a job at Hwacheon Daeyu when he was already working somewhere else. They ruined his life by writing whatever they wanted.”
He claimed he was the "biggest victim of the prosecution" when asked about prosecutorial reform. He criticized the press, saying, "[The media] published all kinds of false stories against me, but now that there is clear evidence proving otherwise, no one reports it."
Lee gave lengthy, detailed answers to every question. In his closing remarks, he said, “I saw this as an opportunity to share my position. I hope you don’t hold it against me for speaking too long — I just wanted to say what I needed to say, taking cues from your questions.”
More than 150 domestic and foreign journalists attended the press conference, which featured a backdrop reading “100 Days for Recovery, Growth for the Future.”
The main visual was a pen, symbolizing journalism, with colorful lines extending from its tip to represent diversity. In addition to major newspapers, broadcasters and wire services, independent outlets were also present.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY YOON JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)