PPP chief slams start of Lee's presidency as '100 days of destruction'
Published: 11 Sep. 2025, 18:49
Jang Dong-hyuk, leader of the People Power Party (PPP), sharply criticized President Lee Jae Myung’s first 100 days in office, saying the president has offered “no clear answers” about his vision for the country.
At a press conference at the National Assembly on Thursday, Jang accused Lee of "trying to turn a democratic republic into a Democratic Party [DP] republic,” citing Article 1 of the Constitution.
Lee had described his first 100 days as “a period of recovery and normalization,” a view Jang rejected: “It was not 100 days of recovery, but 100 days of destruction."
Jang argued that the current political reality undermines the separation of powers. He claimed there are effectively “three presidents” — President Lee in Yongsan, DP leader Jung Chung-rae in Yeouido and popular pro-government YouTuber Kim Eo-jun in Chungjeongno.
He also condemned the DP for backing out of a bipartisan agreement on three special prosecutor bills — the Dec. 3 martial law, former first lady Kim Keon Hee, and the death of a Marine — saying, “The party leader overruled the floor leader, and one cannot help but suspect that someone else is pulling the strings.”
The PPP chief labeled the Lee administration “anti-four”: anti-economy, anti-freedom, anti-livelihood and anti-democracy, arguing that Lee’s policies are driving businesses out of Korea and displaying undemocratic tendencies.
“After 100 days in office, the president has accomplished nothing, yet he is eager to take credit for a meal someone else prepared,” Jang said.
