Emergency exercise: Multiple agencies participate in EV fire simulation
Published: 11 Sep. 2025, 19:41
An emergency drill simulating an electric vehicle fire aboard a passenger ship is underway at Tongyeong Port Terminal in South Gyeongsang on Sept. 11. Eleven agencies, including Gyeongnam, the Masan Regional Office of Oceans and Fisheries and the city of Tongyeong, participated. [MASAN REGIONAL OFFICE OF OCEANS AND FISHERIES]
