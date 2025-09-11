 Korean arrested in Thailand for punching elderly Briton in the face, says victim have him 'dirty look'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Korean arrested in Thailand for punching elderly Briton in the face, says victim have him 'dirty look'

Published: 11 Sep. 2025, 14:07
A 39-year-old Korean man, center, is arrested by local police in Thailand on Sept. 7 for assaulting an 81-year-old British man. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A 39-year-old Korean man, center, is arrested by local police in Thailand on Sept. 7 for assaulting an 81-year-old British man. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
A Korean man in his 30s was arrested by Thai police after allegedly assaulting an elderly British man in front of a shopping center in Udon Thani Province, northeastern Thailand.
 
The 39-year-old Korean man is accused of punching the 81-year-old British man in the face in front of a shopping center in the city center on Sunday afternoon, according to a report by Thai news outlet The Thaiger on Monday.
 

Related Article

The Korean man, who had just arrived at the shopping center in a taxi, reportedly struck up a conversation with the British man before suddenly punching him in the face. The blow left the British man with a cut above his eyebrow and blood-soaked clothes.
 
While the British man received first aid from the shopping center's medical staff, the Korean man allegedly continued shopping as if nothing had happened.
 
Police officers who responded to a report of the incident arrested the Korean man on the spot as he exited the shopping center.
 
During questioning, the Korean man claimed self-defense, saying he was in the middle of an argument with the taxi driver when the British man “gave him a dirty look” and “tried to touch him,” prompting him to throw a punch.
 
However, the British man reportedly told police that he had approached the Korean man out of concern after witnessing the altercation with the taxi driver and asked what was going on, when he was suddenly attacked.
 
The British man later filed a formal complaint at the police station after receiving medical treatment.
 
Thai police charged the Korean man with two offenses, including assault.
 
Under Thailand’s criminal code, assault is punishable by up to two years in prison or a fine of up to 40,000 baht ($1,300). However, cases involving elderly victims can be handled more severely.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags Thailand Korea British

More in Social Affairs

Top court rules pharmacists' right to challenge nearby drug store openings

Korean arrested in Thailand for punching elderly Briton in the face, says victim have him 'dirty look'

Top court upholds 30-year sentence for med student who murdered partner on Gangnam rooftop

Former Kosdaq company exec gets prison time for doing speed with female university student

Military officer arrested for peeping on woman in Yongsan home

Related Stories

British actor Earl Cameron dies at 102, broke color barrier in films

Korea, Thailand set to hold fifth round of economic partnership negotiations

Korea, Thailand set to hold sixth round of economic partnership negotiations

Korean man found dead after scattering cash and destroying laptop in Thai river

Two Thai nationals arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle cannabis hidden in dried mango
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)