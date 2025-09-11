Korean arrested in Thailand for punching elderly Briton in the face, says victim have him 'dirty look'
Published: 11 Sep. 2025, 14:07
A Korean man in his 30s was arrested by Thai police after allegedly assaulting an elderly British man in front of a shopping center in Udon Thani Province, northeastern Thailand.
The 39-year-old Korean man is accused of punching the 81-year-old British man in the face in front of a shopping center in the city center on Sunday afternoon, according to a report by Thai news outlet The Thaiger on Monday.
The Korean man, who had just arrived at the shopping center in a taxi, reportedly struck up a conversation with the British man before suddenly punching him in the face. The blow left the British man with a cut above his eyebrow and blood-soaked clothes.
While the British man received first aid from the shopping center's medical staff, the Korean man allegedly continued shopping as if nothing had happened.
Police officers who responded to a report of the incident arrested the Korean man on the spot as he exited the shopping center.
During questioning, the Korean man claimed self-defense, saying he was in the middle of an argument with the taxi driver when the British man “gave him a dirty look” and “tried to touch him,” prompting him to throw a punch.
However, the British man reportedly told police that he had approached the Korean man out of concern after witnessing the altercation with the taxi driver and asked what was going on, when he was suddenly attacked.
The British man later filed a formal complaint at the police station after receiving medical treatment.
Thai police charged the Korean man with two offenses, including assault.
Under Thailand’s criminal code, assault is punishable by up to two years in prison or a fine of up to 40,000 baht ($1,300). However, cases involving elderly victims can be handled more severely.
