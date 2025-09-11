Korean detainees in Georgia leave ICE processing center, head to Atlanta airport
Published: 11 Sep. 2025, 17:22 Updated: 11 Sep. 2025, 17:30
- YOON SO-YEON
Three hundred Koreans left the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center in Folkston, Georgia, at 2:18 a.m. Thursday, after being confined at the processing center for seven days.
Eight buses left the Folkston ICE Processing Center and set course for the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Driving to the airport takes about four and a half hours.
The news comes seven days after authorities raided the construction site of a battery plant for a joint venture between LG Energy Solution and Hyundai Motor Group.
A total of 317 Koreans — 307 men and 10 women — were held captive, along with 14 foreign nationals — 10 from China, three from Japan and one from Indonesia. All 317 were released and allowed to wear their normal clothes without handcuffs.
A Korean Air charter plane is set to take off at the U.S. airport on Thursday at noon and arrive in Korea on Friday in the afternoon.
