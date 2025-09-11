 Korean detainees in Georgia leave ICE processing center, head to Atlanta airport
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Korean detainees in Georgia leave ICE processing center, head to Atlanta airport

Published: 11 Sep. 2025, 17:22 Updated: 11 Sep. 2025, 17:30
Korean nationals and foreigners are released from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Folkston, Georgia, on Sept. 11, after seven days of confinement. [YONHAP]

Korean nationals and foreigners are released from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Folkston, Georgia, on Sept. 11, after seven days of confinement. [YONHAP]

 
Three hundred Koreans left the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center in Folkston, Georgia, at 2:18 a.m. Thursday, after being confined at the processing center for seven days.
 
Eight buses left the Folkston ICE Processing Center and set course for the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Driving to the airport takes about four and a half hours.
 

Related Article

 
The news comes seven days after authorities raided the construction site of a battery plant for a joint venture between LG Energy Solution and Hyundai Motor Group.
 
A total of 317 Koreans — 307 men and 10 women — were held captive, along with 14 foreign nationals — 10 from China, three from Japan and one from Indonesia. All 317 were released and allowed to wear their normal clothes without handcuffs.
 
A Korean Air charter plane is set to take off at the U.S. airport on Thursday at noon and arrive in Korea on Friday in the afternoon.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Georgia United States ICE immigration Korea

More in Social Affairs

Sejong bathhouse owner gets suspended sentence for electrocution deaths

Firms to face fines for multiple data breaches, incentives for boosting security

Coupang joins 600 billion won gov't startup fund in 'unicorn hunt'

Korean detainees in Georgia leave ICE processing center, head to Atlanta airport

Out-of-wedlock births skyrocket as social attitudes change, young couples game the system

Related Stories

Flight returning detained workers to Korea being held up, Foreign Ministry says

Seoul's slow response to detained Koreans in Georgia exposes diplomatic cracks

Release of detained Koreans in Georgia secured

Operations at Georgia plant restart as detained Koreans hope to return home

LG, Hyundai lead Korea Inc. call for foreign minister to resolve U.S. visa issues
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)