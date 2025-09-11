 Man hits four children with car while attempting to escape narrow alley
Published: 11 Sep. 2025, 21:54
The 4-meter (13-foot) wide alley, as narrow as 3.2 meters in some parts, of central Seoul’s Itaewon where many of the 153 people lost their lives. Photo is not related to the story. [YONHAP]

The 4-meter (13-foot) wide alley, as narrow as 3.2 meters in some parts, of central Seoul’s Itaewon where many of the 153 people lost their lives. Photo is not related to the story. [YONHAP]

 
A man in his 80s struck four elementary school students with his car in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi, on Thursday morning.
 
Police say the man hit the students, who were on their way to school, with his Morning compact car, in an alley near Jeongok Elementary School around 8:20 a.m.
 

Four children were injured in the accident. Two were hospitalized, and the other two were released to their parents. No life-threatening injuries have been reported.
 
The man had entered a narrow alley that does not allow cars and became trapped as the road narrowed, making it difficult to either proceed or reverse. While attempting to drive forward to escape, he struck the children, according to police.
 
The driver was not under the influence of alcohol and he was carrying a license.
 
Police have named the man a suspect are investigating the exact cause of the accident.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
Man hits four children with car while attempting to escape narrow alley

