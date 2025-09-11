 Maritime police officer found unresponsive after rescuing person from tidal flat
Maritime police officer found unresponsive after rescuing person from tidal flat

Published: 11 Sep. 2025, 12:46
The Korea Coast Guard office in Yeonsu District, Incheon [YONHAP]

The Korea Coast Guard office in Yeonsu District, Incheon [YONHAP]

 
A maritime police officer who went missing while rescuing a person stranded in a tidal flat off the coast of Incheon was found unresponsive on Thursday morning.
 
According to the Incheon Coast Guard, the officer — a corporal in their 30s stationed at the Yeongheung substation — went missing at around 3:30 a.m. near Kkot Island in Yeongheung Township, Ongjin County, Incheon.
 

The officer reportedly gave their life vest to a man in his 70s who had become stranded in the tidal flat, and was trying to save the man by swimming together. Only the officer went missing.
 
After dispatching 21 patrol boats and two aircraft in a search, officials found the officer at 9:41 a.m. The officer was found some 1.4 kilometers (0.9 miles) away from Kkot Island, where they had gone missing.
 
After attempting resuscitation efforts, the officer was handed over to paramedics at the Jindu Port.
 
The rescued man was transported to a hospital after showing signs of hypothermia, though his life was not in danger.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
