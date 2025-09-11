Merchants in Myeongdong seek police action against anti-China protests
Published: 11 Sep. 2025, 16:02
Merchants in Seoul’s Myeongdong shopping district are calling on police to ban ongoing anti-China protests in the area, citing verbal abuse, excessive noise and a decline in tourist numbers.
The Myeongdong tourism special zone council said Thursday that it plans to submit an official request to the Namdaemun Police Precinct asking for restrictions on rallies held on the backstreets of Myeongdong. The council comprises around 100 local merchants and property owners.
They argue that the protests pose a threat to public safety due to their aggressive and intimidating nature, and therefore meet the criteria for restrictions under the Assembly and Demonstration Act.
Rallies involving collective violence, intimidation, destruction or arson that threaten public order can be prohibited, according to Article 5 of the act. Article 12 also allows police to limit demonstrations in key urban areas to ensure traffic flow.
"The protesters' verbal attacks on tourists from specific countries are tarnishing Korea’s national image and instilling fear among visitors," said a merchant. "With 200 to 500 people crowding the narrow alleyways and shouting hate speech, safety accidents are a real concern."
The protests have sparked further anxiety just as Korea braces for a rebound in tourism, driven by recent developments such as the resumption of visa-free entry for Chinese tour groups and the box-office success of the animated film “KPop Demon Hunters.”
In one incident in July, merchants who asked protesters to refrain from using hate speech were reportedly threatened, prompting police to intervene and separate the parties.
