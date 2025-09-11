 Military officer arrested for peeping on woman in Yongsan home
Military officer arrested for peeping on woman in Yongsan home

Published: 11 Sep. 2025, 13:00
This image shows a man fleeing after peeping into a bathroom and making eye contact with a woman. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A military officer from the Ministry of National Defense was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly peeping on a woman showering in her home in Yongsan, central Seoul.
 
Police arrested the officer outside the victim’s residence on Tuesday, according to Tuesday's episode of the JTBC TV show “Crime Chief” (2014–). 
 

The case began on Sept. 4 around 7 a.m. when the woman was preparing for work and saw a dark object move past her bathroom window. She screamed after making eye contact with a man standing outside while she was unclothed, and he fled.
 
Security footage later showed the man visiting the residence at the same time on three consecutive days beginning Sept. 2. Police suspected he lived nearby and monitored the area during morning commute hours before arresting him.
 
The case was transferred from police to Defense Ministry investigators after authorities confirmed the suspect’s military status.
 
“If he is in his late 30s, he is probably at the level of captain or major,” attorney Park Ji-hoon said. “It may not be his first offense, but part of a repeated pattern. Investigators need to determine whether other crimes have been committed.
 
“The investigation must also establish whether the incident amounts to attempted trespassing or trespassing.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
tags JTBC Defense Ministry peeping

