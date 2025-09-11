 Notorious child rapist indicted for violating travel restrictions during monitored hours
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Notorious child rapist indicted for violating travel restrictions during monitored hours

Published: 11 Sep. 2025, 18:19
Cho Doo-soon, one of the nation's most notorious child rapists, answers reporters' questions at the Suwon District Court in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on March 11.

Cho Doo-soon, one of the nation's most notorious child rapists, answers reporters' questions at the Suwon District Court in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on March 11.

 
Cho Doo-soon, a convicted child rapist, has been indicted without detention for leaving his residence on four occasions during restricted hours, according to prosecutors.
 
The Suwon District Prosecutors’ Office said Thursday that Cho was indicted without detention for violating the Act on Electronic Monitoring. Prosecutors also requested that the court place him under medical treatment and custody.
 

Related Article

Cho is accused of leaving his residence in a multifamily home in Ansan, Gyeonggi, four times between late March and early June during after-school hours, in violation of a court-imposed travel restriction. He is also suspected of damaging his electronic monitoring device from inside his home.
 
Cho’s restricted hours include school commuting hours — 7 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. — as well as nighttime hours from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m the next day.
 
Earlier in June, the Ansan Probation Office petitioned the court to place Cho in psychiatric custody, citing signs of mental instability. The National Forensic Hospital later conducted a psychiatric evaluation and concluded in late July that Cho requires medical treatment and confinement. The court is expected to decide whether to issue a treatment and custody order when it delivers its final verdict.
 
Cho was convicted of abducting and brutally raping an elementary school girl in front of a church in Ansan in December 2008.  
 
The child rapist served a 12-year prison sentence and was released on Dec. 12, 2020. He was later sentenced to three months in prison for violating a nighttime curfew at 9:05 p.m. on Dec. 4, 2023.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
tags Cho Doo-soon Child rapist Korea

More in Social Affairs

Former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin appears in court for stock dispute with HYBE

Emergency exercise: Multiple agencies participate in EV fire simulation

Two days after denial, KT admits that 5,561 subscribers were hacked

'A high risk of bird strikes': Airport on blighted Jamboree site halted

Unshackled and in high spirits, Korean workers depart detention facility for Atlanta airport

Related Stories

Notorious child sex offender ordered to undergo monthlong psychiatric evaluation

Korea's most notorious child rapist imprisoned again for breaking curfew

Child rapist Cho Doo-soon defies curfew, sent back home

Child rapist Cho Doo-soon released from jail after 12 years

Child rapist Cho Doo-soon moves to new house in same neighborhood
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)