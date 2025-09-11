Notorious child rapist indicted for violating travel restrictions during monitored hours
Published: 11 Sep. 2025, 18:19
Cho Doo-soon, a convicted child rapist, has been indicted without detention for leaving his residence on four occasions during restricted hours, according to prosecutors.
The Suwon District Prosecutors’ Office said Thursday that Cho was indicted without detention for violating the Act on Electronic Monitoring. Prosecutors also requested that the court place him under medical treatment and custody.
Cho is accused of leaving his residence in a multifamily home in Ansan, Gyeonggi, four times between late March and early June during after-school hours, in violation of a court-imposed travel restriction. He is also suspected of damaging his electronic monitoring device from inside his home.
Cho’s restricted hours include school commuting hours — 7 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. — as well as nighttime hours from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m the next day.
Earlier in June, the Ansan Probation Office petitioned the court to place Cho in psychiatric custody, citing signs of mental instability. The National Forensic Hospital later conducted a psychiatric evaluation and concluded in late July that Cho requires medical treatment and confinement. The court is expected to decide whether to issue a treatment and custody order when it delivers its final verdict.
Cho was convicted of abducting and brutally raping an elementary school girl in front of a church in Ansan in December 2008.
The child rapist served a 12-year prison sentence and was released on Dec. 12, 2020. He was later sentenced to three months in prison for violating a nighttime curfew at 9:05 p.m. on Dec. 4, 2023.
