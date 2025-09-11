 Olive Young to offer restrooms in stores as customers spend longer time shopping
Published: 11 Sep. 2025, 11:15 Updated: 11 Sep. 2025, 11:27
The Olive Young Myeongdong Town branch in Jung District, central Seoul, on Jan. 9 [YONHAP]

CJ Olive Young will begin installing restrooms at its stores, following growing complaints over the lack of facilities as more customers spend a longer amount of time in stores.
 
Local media outlet Bloter reported Wednesday that the policy began its implementation with the opening of the cosmetics store’s Jeju Hamdeok branch late last month. In-store restrooms will continue to be installed in future stand-alone and flagship branches, with existing large-scale stores gradually undergoing renovations.
 

The decision to install toilets at Olive Young stores comes amid recent reports of shoppers being forced to turn to nearby restaurants to use restrooms or, in serious cases, resorting to public urination. Earlier this month, KBS reported that a male foreign tourist urinated outside the store during a visit to the Olive Young Jeju Sehwa branch.
 
The Bloter report criticized Olive Young’s past internal rules of not making facilities available to customers for its stand-alone stores, unlike store-within-a-store branches, which already provide public restrooms.
 
“Even flagship stores like Myeongdong Town and Hongdae Town lacked customer restrooms, while Gangnam Town only allows access through direct inquiry with staff,” the report said.
 
Korean law mandates private buildings or office spaces over 2,000 square meters (21,528 square feet) to install restrooms, but they are not obligated to open them to the public. However, Olive Young’s recent decision underscores the company’s effort to meet rising customer expectations.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags olive young cj restroom

