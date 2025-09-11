 Police to actively question 'suspicious individuals' following series of abduction reports
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Police to actively question 'suspicious individuals' following series of abduction reports

Published: 11 Sep. 2025, 21:41
An elementary school students goes to school on Feb. 27, 2024, in Seoul. [NEWS1]

An elementary school students goes to school on Feb. 27, 2024, in Seoul. [NEWS1]

 
The National Police Agency said Thursday that it will deploy its full force to prevent crimes targeting minors following a series of recent reported abduction attempts.
 
Police will actively stop and question any suspicious individuals, such as those loitering near children, parked for extended periods or carrying potentially dangerous items.
 

Related Article

Officers will be stationed near 6,183 elementary schools nationwide during commuting hours to conduct intensive patrols around campuses and school routes. A total of 55,186 personnel, including police, mobile patrol units, traffic officers and school officers, will be mobilized.
 
Emergency 112 reports of crimes against minors will be categorized as “Code 1,” the highest level of urgency, to ensure a rapid and comprehensive response.
 
Municipal surveillance centers equipped with CCTV across 217 locations will also increase their monitoring of suspicious behavior.
 
Officers will assess schools and surrounding routes for crime-prone or hazardous areas and collaborate with relevant agencies to improve facilities.
 
“We will concentrate all available police capabilities to ensure that no more child abduction or enticement cases occur,” said Yoo Jae-seong, acting commissioner general of the National Police Agency.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Police Elementary school Korea Kidnapping

More in Social Affairs

Man hits four children with car while attempting to escape narrow alley

Police to actively question 'suspicious individuals' following series of abduction reports

Apple quietly removes controversial hand gesture from Korean iPhone advertisement

Former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin appears in court for stock dispute with HYBE

Emergency exercise: Multiple agencies participate in EV fire simulation

Related Stories

7-year sentence eyed for man accused of attempting to abduct girl from elementary school

A little longer

New enrollment at elementary schools hits historic low as Korea's birthrate battle continues

Teacher admits to stabbing 7-year-old girl to death at school in Daejeon

Offline commencement ceremonies return
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)