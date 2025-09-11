Police to actively question 'suspicious individuals' following series of abduction reports
Published: 11 Sep. 2025, 21:41
-
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
- [email protected]
The National Police Agency said Thursday that it will deploy its full force to prevent crimes targeting minors following a series of recent reported abduction attempts.
Police will actively stop and question any suspicious individuals, such as those loitering near children, parked for extended periods or carrying potentially dangerous items.
Officers will be stationed near 6,183 elementary schools nationwide during commuting hours to conduct intensive patrols around campuses and school routes. A total of 55,186 personnel, including police, mobile patrol units, traffic officers and school officers, will be mobilized.
Emergency 112 reports of crimes against minors will be categorized as “Code 1,” the highest level of urgency, to ensure a rapid and comprehensive response.
Municipal surveillance centers equipped with CCTV across 217 locations will also increase their monitoring of suspicious behavior.
Officers will assess schools and surrounding routes for crime-prone or hazardous areas and collaborate with relevant agencies to improve facilities.
“We will concentrate all available police capabilities to ensure that no more child abduction or enticement cases occur,” said Yoo Jae-seong, acting commissioner general of the National Police Agency.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)