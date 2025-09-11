President Lee to address Georgia detention, prosecutorial reform in Thursday address

Seven injured after training land mine explodes during reserve forces exercise in Jeju

Maritime police officer found unresponsive after rescuing person from tidal flat

Military officer arrested for peeping on woman in Yongsan home

Related Stories

Pilot under investigation after KA-1 jetfighter accidentally ejects weapons and fuel

Korea, U.S. and Japan carry out first trilateral air drill since President Lee took office

Two Taiwanese nationals arrested for taking photos of U.S. warplanes in Korea

Olympic readiness

Korean Air Force cadet found dead in dormitory