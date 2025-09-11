Seven injured after training land mine explodes during reserve forces exercise in Jeju
Published: 11 Sep. 2025, 10:55
A training land mine detonator exploded during a reserve forces exercise at an Air Force base in Seogwipo, Jeju, injuring seven people on Wednesday, according to the Air Force on Thursday.
The explosion occurred during a training session and left six reservists and one instructor, a noncommissioned officer, with minor injuries such as cuts and ringing in the ears. All received treatment at a nearby civilian hospital and returned home after doctors found no significant issues.
Reserve forces training is an mandatory military exercise that individuals must attend after completing their active-duty service. Typically held once or twice a year, these sessions are designed to maintain basic combat readiness in case of national emergencies. Reservists participate in drills that include weapons handling, tactical movement and simulated combat scenarios under the supervision of active-duty personnel.
The Air Force said a training detonator, 6 centimeters (2.3 inches) in length and 6.5 millimeters (0.2 inches) in diameter, triggered the blast. The base has launched an investigation through its upper-level command’s inspector general’s office to determine the exact cause and circumstances of the explosion.
The incident comes just hours after a separate training accident at an Army artillery unit in Paju, Gyeonggi, where a simulation munition exploded during a non-firing exercise, injuring 10 soldiers. Two of the soldiers sustained serious injuries.
The training munition was part of a simulator designed to reproduce the sound and smoke of live fire. The device normally works by igniting one of 24 training rounds with an electric signal. Since all 10 soldiers were injured at the same time, officials believe the rounds exploded simultaneously instead of firing one by one
The military police are currently investigating the exact cause of the explosion.
“This munition is designed to detonate only when an electric signal is applied, but if water seeps in through the top cap or the device is exposed to high temperatures for an extended period, it may explode abnormally,” Rep. Yu Yong-weon of the National Defense Committee said on Facebook. “The possibility of malfunction due to operational errors once led to an internal order suspending the device’s use within the military.”
President Lee Jae Myung addressed the two incidents on Facebook on Thursday.
“I extend my deepest sympathy to the wounded service members and their families, who must be reeling from the shock," Lee said. “The military must thoroughly investigate the incident, identify the cause and take concrete steps to ensure such accidents never happen again to those who devote themselves to serving the country.
“The country bears responsibility for the treatment of injured service members and the care of their families during training. The government will make sure the injured soldiers receive the best possible medical care and will do everything it can to support their families.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
