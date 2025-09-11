We are no longer... together

On Sept. 11, the National Assembly approved a motion allowing the arrest of People Power Party (PPP) Rep. Kweon Seong-dong, who faces allegations of receiving illegal political funds and favors from the Unification Church. The motion passed with 173 votes in favor, one against, one abstention and two invalid ballots out of 177 cast, meeting the requirement of a majority of members present and voting. Most PPP lawmakers walked out in protest, calling the move political suppression, but Kweon remained and cast a vote in support. He now awaits a court hearing to review his detention. [PARK YONG-SEOK]