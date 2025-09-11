 We are no longer... together
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Cartoons

print dictionary print

We are no longer... together

Published: 11 Sep. 2025, 20:30
 
On Sept. 11, the National Assembly approved a motion allowing the arrest of People Power Party (PPP) Rep. Kweon Seong-dong, who faces allegations of receiving illegal political funds and favors from the Unification Church. The motion passed with 173 votes in favor, one against, one abstention and two invalid ballots out of 177 cast, meeting the requirement of a majority of members present and voting. Most PPP lawmakers walked out in protest, calling the move political suppression, but Kweon remained and cast a vote in support. He now awaits a court hearing to review his detention. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
tags Cartoons

More in Cartoons

We are no longer... together

Thursday's fortune: Don't act with haste

The age of YouTube dominance…

Wednesday's fortune: A focus on relationships and nurturing bonds

That didn't last long

Related Stories

Back and forth

Believe it or not, but...

Unprecedented…

The "main star" of the PPP national convention

Cooperation is out of the question…
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)