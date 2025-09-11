A special tribunal on insurrection risks shaking the rule of law

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

The 2017 election that brought Moon Jae-in to power already showed troubling signs during the campaign. Moon pledged to make “eradicating deep-rooted evils” his top priority. The choice of words was puzzling. The very phrase had been used earlier by Park Geun-hye, the impeached former president, during the Sewol ferry tragedy, when she sought to deflect responsibility by blaming the disaster on long-standing ills. Why would Moon revive that language?Equally strange was his focus on the past rather than the future. Moon was considered the inevitable winner, enjoying support even from many conservatives. Yet instead of outlining a forward-looking vision for a new Korea, he anchored his campaign in eradicating the remnants of the past. In place of unity and future-oriented goals, the concept of “candlelight citizens” emerged, as if they alone stood for the people. That choice led his government to spend much of its time preoccupied with rooting out old wrongs, with little to show for it today.The very idea of “candlelight citizens” was problematic. When a qualifier is attached to a term, it often betrays inauthenticity. Just as “Korean-style democracy” under Park Chung Hee’s Yushin Constitution was not democracy, and North Korea’s “our-style socialism” is not socialism, candlelight citizens are not a replacement for citizens themselves. At times, people may take up candles to defend democracy, but the moment the symbol claims to substitute for the citizen, it becomes an armband of control.If Moon’s administration spent years facing backward with its campaign of eradication, President Lee Jae Myung’s government now risks spending its term under the banner of “ending insurrection.” Former president Yoon Suk Yeol’s attempt to impose martial law calls for both legal and political judgment. Legally, there is broad agreement that it was unconstitutional. Whether it met the requirements for insurrection is for the courts to decide. Politically, it may be labeled an insurrection. What is harder to grasp is the claim that the insurrection is ongoing, necessitating the overhaul of institutions in response.That assertion is difficult to reconcile with reality. Martial law was lifted by the National Assembly in nine hours. The president who attempted it was impeached, jailed and now stands trial. Senior military leaders who could have enforced martial law have been replaced. The new administration has filled every position of power. The ruling party dominates the legislature, pushing through radical measures, such as the "Yellow Envelope Bill." The party leader openly threatens to dissolve the opposition. Against this backdrop, how can anyone claim insurrection continues? Does this mean that, like the purge of pro-Japanese collaborators after liberation, the reckoning must stretch indefinitely into the past?History shows that extraordinary language justifies extraordinary measures. Martial law was quickly overturned, and the resilience of Korea’s democracy was recognized worldwide. Yet the idea of creating a special tribunal on insurrection, long after the event, is not a defense of democracy but a distortion of it. It suggests an intention to enforce “our-style justice,” undermining the separation of powers that all democracies share. Just as “Korean-style democracy” was not genuine, a special tribunal on insurrection risks being a false institution.The governing party frames its proposals as judicial reform. But changing the size or terms of the bench at will, or appointing judges loyal to the ruling party, is the classic path toward authoritarianism. Hungary under Viktor Orban, Poland’s Law and Justice Party, Turkey under Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Venezuela under Hugo Chavez all illustrate this pattern.President Lee himself faces unresolved judicial questions. Five criminal trials connected to him were suspended not by clear statute but by judicial discretion. Whether those cases resume after his term remains uncertain. While the urgency of the presidential election may have justified temporary delays, more than 100 days have passed since his inauguration. The president owes the public a clear and calm explanation of this situation.In this climate, the ruling party’s effort to use “ending insurrection” as a pretext to undermine the judiciary’s foundations invites suspicion. Korea needs no special brand of justice. It needs to reinforce the universal principle of separation of powers that sustains democracies everywhere.