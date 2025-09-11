Taiwan in 2016, Korea in 2025

“The bustling districts of Taipei, like Nanjing East Road and Zhongxiao Fuxing, stay crowded late into the night. Business leaders I meet are always asking where to invest their spare capital.”Kim Jun-hyung, 55, CEO of Sunny Consulting, offered this description of Taiwan’s capital during a recent interview. A graduate of a Taiwanese university and a veteran of more than 20 years of business between Korea and Taiwan, he is well-acquainted with the island’s economy.“There used to be a sense of rivalry, with Taiwanese companies measuring themselves against Korea. Now, I sense they look down on Korea as being a step behind,” he said.Government data lends weight to his assessment. Last month, Taiwan raised its forecast for this year’s GDP growth from 3.1 percent to 4.45 percent, a sharp revision upward. Korea’s growth is projected at just 0.9 percent. The gap is widening. Taiwan is also expected to grow 2.81 percent next year, outpacing both Korea and Japan, and to surpass the $40,000 threshold in per capita GDP, reaching an estimated $41,019.Taiwan’s rise is relatively recent. After losing its per capita GDP lead to Korea in 2003, Taiwan fell further behind after the 2008 global financial crisis due to its lagging information technology sector. Among the “Four Asian Tigers” — Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore — it was widely seen as the weakest link.Many observers trace Taiwan’s rebound to 2016, the first year of Tsai Ing-wen’s presidency. Politically progressive, Tsai nonetheless embraced pro-business and pro-market policies. She declared that “technology is the guarantor of Taiwan’s security” and that “private companies are the main drivers of job creation.” Her administration boosted industrial competitiveness through package incentives covering financing, taxation, utilities and manpower. When chipmakers complained of labor shortages, universities and graduate schools were ordered to recruit semiconductor majors twice a year instead of once.Taiwan’s industrial structure also shifted decisively toward large enterprises. Some progressive scholars in Korea once argued that Taiwan’s small- and medium-sized enterprise-driven model was superior to Korea’s reliance on conglomerates. But today, that contrast is outdated. Taiwan is home not only to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company but also to Foxconn, which assembles Apple products; MediaTek, the world’s top mobile application processor supplier and Formosa Plastics, Asia’s largest private petrochemical group.In many ways, “Taiwan in 2016” resembles “Korea in 2025.” At that time, Taiwan was struggling with sluggish exports and weak domestic demand, much as Korea is now. Taiwan’s economy seemed stuck, while Korea’s appeared to be pushing ahead. Change the subject, and the description fits both, separated by nine years.There are also political parallels. In both cases, progressive parties regained power after long conservative dominance. Since Tsai, and now under President Lai Ching-te, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has remained in office. By breaking the stereotype that progressives favor distribution over growth, the DPP pursued pragmatic pro-growth policies that reshaped the economy. President Lee Jae Myung likewise emphasizes growth and pragmatism, distancing himself from past progressive governments in Korea.If this parallel holds, Korea could be laying the foundation for renewed growth this year, just as Taiwan did nine years ago. But government and ruling party actions raise doubts. Lawmakers have pressed ahead with the 'Yellow Envelope Act,' which critics say could encourage illegal strikes, and amendments to the Commercial Act that threaten shareholder rights. More legislation is on the table, including a third amendment mandating the cancellation of treasury shares, seen by many as hostile to business.The gap between the two countries in business conditions is already striking. Taiwan’s top corporate tax rate is 20 percent, compared to Korea’s 25 percent beginning next year. With local taxes factored in, the difference widens to 7.5 percentage points. Labor conditions are also more flexible in Taiwan. There are no restrictions on job dispatch, and overtime rules are applied with more latitude. Firms can adjust labor to business conditions more easily. While a new semiconductor plant can be completed in Taiwan within three to four years, in Korea it takes seven to eight years due to regulations and local resistance. It would be surprising if Korea did not fall behind.Tsai Ing-wen’s inaugural address in 2016 mentioned “economy” 31 times. She identified “economic restructuring” as the top priority, saying, “We must activate new drivers of growth to overcome stagnation. With exports and domestic demand as the twin pillars, corporate production and people’s livelihoods will advance together, and foreign trade and regional economies will be closely linked.” Her words could easily pass for a Korean presidential speech today.Korea’s government would do well to study Tsai's policies. Taiwan strengthened its economic standing through pro-business, pro-market reforms implemented by a progressive administration. Lawmakers should take note as well. Taiwan’s legislature is often raucous, with physical clashes between ruling and opposition members. Yet when it comes to deregulation and corporate tax support, both sides cooperate.