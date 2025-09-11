Fake base stations behind KT hack raise alarm about telecom security

A recent hack of KT has revealed the use of so-called fake base stations, long considered the stuff of films. These small, illegal devices mimic legitimate telecom stations, intercepting nearby communications to steal funds, eavesdrop or track locations. By exploiting methods such as International Mobile Subscriber Identity catchers and femtocells, criminals can trick users into believing they are connected to normal networks. Stolen data is then used for secondary attacks like intercepting verification codes, leading to fraudulent micropayments.According to the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency, KT received 124 reports of fraudulent charges in just over 10 days with losses exceeding 80 million won ($57,600).Once limited to intelligence agencies, fake base stations are now in the hands of crime syndicates. In the Philippines, Chinese nationals were caught eavesdropping on phones near the presidential palace. In Japan, criminals used the devices to blast phishing messages in busy districts. Such cases demonstrate how the technology can escalate from financial crimes to threats to national security.Despite this, responses from both government and telecom companies have been inadequate. KT initially repeated its position that “hacking is impossible.” The Ministry of Science and ICT has launched an investigation based on overseas cases but has yet to secure evidence of a device in Korea. Other telecom providers remain focused on internal checks. Past lapses raise concerns: SK Telecom failed to detect a hacking breach for three years. With fake base stations, a passive approach will only deepen public anxiety.Authorities must move quickly. A coordinated response involving investigators, telecom operators and security experts is needed to uncover the devices, identify hackers and prevent further incidents.Users also have a role to play. Suspicious messages and apps should be avoided, and micropayments should be blocked. The emergence of fake base stations marks a new frontier in telecom security. Without effective countermeasures, the next target may not be small online purchases but the very fabric of social order and national security.