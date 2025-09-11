Thursday's fortune: Don't act with haste
Published: 11 Sep. 2025, 05:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West
🔹 Avoid crowded places.
🔹 Don’t let emotions pull you in.
🔹 Sometimes toughness is needed.
🔹 Don’t think you’re the only solution.
🔹 Stay balanced — neither too strong nor too weak.
🔹 Hold back from flashy words or behavior.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Stable | ❤️ Understanding | 🧭 East
🔹 Eat fruits rich in water.
🔹 Live smoothly, avoiding sharp edges.
🔹 Gentleness can outlast strength.
🔹 Broaden your perspective.
🔹 Don’t always seek the spotlight.
🔹 Credit your achievements to superiors.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Average | 💪 Stable | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 South
🔹 Time moves faster than bullets.
🔹 Treat others with fairness.
🔹 Don’t always think positively without caution.
🔹 Avoid domineering behavior.
🔹 Envy brings defeat.
🔹 Remember, being yourself is special enough.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Harmony | 🧭 East
🔹 More is merrier — one, two, three together.
🔹 Family harmony is the foundation of happiness.
🔹 Save and gather resources.
🔹 Small streams make a great river.
🔹 Success comes from team unity.
🔹 Friendships and networks expand.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Stable | ❤️ Tolerance | 🧭 North
🔹 Eat well even if your appetite is low.
🔹 Try half-body or sitz baths.
🔹 Drink tea or water often.
🔹 Overlook small faults.
🔹 Don’t dismiss elders as “old-fashioned.”
🔹 Be self-critical and objective.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Old friends and old wine are best.
🔹 Stick with what’s familiar.
🔹 Traditional methods may prove best.
🔹 Focus on what you already have.
🔹 Learn a lesson today to sharpen your skills.
🔹 Recognition and reputation rise.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Stable | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 Seek both honor and results.
🔹 Don’t procrastinate — act today.
🔹 Plans move forward smoothly.
🔹 Progress will likely be steady.
🔹 A good proposal or tip may arrive.
🔹 Expect praise from others.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average | 💪 Stable | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 North
🔹 Parents can’t always win over children.
🔹 Live with confidence and energy.
🔹 Know when to advance and when to step back.
🔹 Even with confidence, be cautious.
🔹 Focus on effort, not results.
🔹 Embrace passion as your armor.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Stable | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Gains may outweigh losses.
🔹 Health is your most valuable asset.
🔹 The morning may prove luckier than the afternoon.
🔹 Success is more likely than failure.
🔹 Show off your skills without hesitation.
🔹 Expect a rise in financial luck.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Stable | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Appreciate ordinary life.
🔹 In later years, health is your best wealth.
🔹 Something small may bring joy.
🔹 Efforts lead to meaningful results.
🔹 Compliments or reputation rise.
🔹 Enjoy spending with satisfaction.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Stable | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 West
🔹 Give more than you take.
🔹 Parents can’t always win against children.
🔹 Know when to stop.
🔹 Be proactive and ambitious.
🔹 Let passion fuel your work.
🔹 Youth is the privilege of passion.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Average | 💪 Stable | ❤️ Gratitude | 🧭 North
🔹 Live with love and gratitude.
🔹 Someone or something may catch your heart.
🔹 Blood ties bring comfort.
🔹 Use timing wisely — it’s golden.
🔹 Sometimes even rivals must cooperate.
🔹 Achievements should be credited to leaders.
🔹 Books and love may inspire you.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.

