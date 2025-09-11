Shot to first bronze: Kim Je-deok stands on first major individual podium

At the medal ceremony for the men’s individual recurve at the 2025 World Archery Championships at the May 18 Democracy Square of the Asia Culture Center in Dong District, Gwangju, on Sept. 11, athletes display their medals. From left are Marcus D’Almeida of Brazil, Andres Temiño of Spain and Kim Je-deok of Korea. With this bronze medal, Kim stood on the podium of an individual event at a major tournament for the first time in his career.