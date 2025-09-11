Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek to headline Korea Open

The reigning Wimbledon women's singles champion Iga Swiatek will headline the entry list at the annual Korea Open tennis tournament in Seoul this month.Swiatek, a six-time Grand Slam singles winner, is set to make her South Korea debut next week at the Olympic Park Tennis Center. The WTA 500 tournament will run from Monday to Sept. 21.Swiatek, world No. 2 from Poland, was supposed to play at the 2024 Korea Open but withdrew at the last minute due to her provisional suspension over a failed drug test.She is expected to be the top seed in Seoul, with world No. 4 from the United States, Amanda Anisimova, set to join her as the only other top-10 player in action.Anisimova was the runner-up to Swiatek at this year's Wimbledon. The American got her revenge against Swiatek in the U.S. Open quarterfinals but then lost to Aryna Sabalenka in the final.Other top-20 players are: Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia (No. 11), the 2022 Korea Open champion; Clara Tauson of Denmark (No. 12); Daria Kasatkina of Australia (No. 16); and Diana Shnaider of Russia (No. 19).Lois Boisson, who made a surprising run to the semifinals at the French Open this summer, and Sofia Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open winner, are also set to be in action.One crowd favorite outside the top 20 is the 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu, who will make her third Korea Open appearance. Currently world No. 34, Raducanu reached the semifinals in 2022 and the quarterfinals last year.Defending champion Beatriz Haddad Maia, ranked 27th, will try to become the first player to win back-to-back Korea Open titles.Yonhap