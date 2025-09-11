 Conservative activist Charlie Kirk killed in Utah, 'person of interest' in custody
Published: 11 Sep. 2025, 08:48

Published: 11 Sep. 2025, 08:48
Charlie Kirk speaks before he is shot during Turning Point's visit to Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Sept. 10. [AP/YONHAP]

Charlie Kirk speaks before he is shot during Turning Point's visit to Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Sept. 10. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, was fatally shot Wednesday at an event at a Utah college, officials said.
 
President Donald Trump said Kirk was shot and killed as he was speaking at Utah Valley University. The shooting quickly drew reaction from leading political figures, including some victims of political violence.
 

Videos posted to social media show Kirk speaking into a hand-held microphone at the university's Sorensen Center courtyard, sitting under a white tent emblazoned with the slogans, “The American Comeback” and “Prove Me Wrong.”
 
The national headquarters of Turning Point USA is seen after the shooting of Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old CEO and co-founder of the organization, during a Utah college event on Sept. 10, in Phoenix. [AP/YONHAP]

The national headquarters of Turning Point USA is seen after the shooting of Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old CEO and co-founder of the organization, during a Utah college event on Sept. 10, in Phoenix. [AP/YONHAP]

 
A single shot rings out and Kirk reaches up with his hand as a large volume of blood gushes from the left side of his neck. Stunned spectators gasp and scream. Some run away.
 
A “person of interest” was in custody Wednesday evening, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said, though no charges were immediately announced.

