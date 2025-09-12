More in Economy

Accept the deal or face tariffs, Lutnick says as trade talks remains in deadlock

Large firms set to cut hiring in H2 on global uncertainty, profitability slump

Exports up 3.8% during first 10 days of September, U.S. shipments fall amid tariffs

Over 60% of large firms have no recruitment plans in H2: Survey

Why is Korean bread the most expensive in Asia?