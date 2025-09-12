Korean Air adds Incheon Airport guide feature on mobile app

Korean Air said Friday it has introduced a new Incheon International Airport guide feature on its mobile application, offering passengers real-time access to key information on Korea's main gateway.The feature, powered by the public open application programming interface of Incheon International Airport, provides live updates on airport operations. Passengers can check congestion levels at check-in counters, security and immigration checkpoints, as well as view parking space availability at airport facilities."The mobile app enhances passenger convenience by bringing tailored airport information directly into our mobile app," a Korean Air representative said. "We will continue to develop digital solutions that create smoother, more efficient travel experiences for our customers."Yonhap